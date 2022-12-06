ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICYSY_0jZbqPiF00

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.

Beachgoers and lifeguards discovered the wooden structure, between 80 feet to 100 feet (24 meters to 30.5 meters), poking out of the sand over Thanksgiving weekend in front of homes which collapsed into rubble on Daytona Beach Shores last month from Hurricane Nicole,

“Whenever you find a shipwreck on the beach it's really an amazing occurrence. There's this mystery, you know. It's not there one day, and it's there the next day, so it really captivates the imagination," said maritime archaeologist Chuck Meide, who on Tuesday led an archeological team from St. Augustine, Florida to examine the beach find.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in late September on Florida's southwest coast and exited into the Atlantic Ocean over central Florida. Nicole devastated much of Volusia County's coastline in early November, leaving behind homes collapsed into the ocean after they had been made vulnerable to erosion from Ian.

“It's a rare experience, but it's not unique, and it seems with climate change and more intense hurricane seasons, it's happening more frequently," Meide said of the discovery.

The archeological team on Monday and Tuesday removed sand and made a shallow trench around the structure's wooden timbers, took measurements and made sketches in an effort to solve the 200-year mystery. The digging team members went from using shovels to trowels and then their hands as more of the frame was exposed, so as not to damage any of the wood.

“It's going a lot quicker today but it does take a lot of time," said Arielle Cathers, one of the members of the team, as she kneeled in the sand around the trench unearthing parts of the timber frame with a trowel. “You want to go really carefully."

Meide, who serves as the director of the research arm of St. Augustine Lighthouse & Museum in Florida, said he is convinced the structure is a shipwreck because of how it was constructed and the materials such as iron bolts that were used.

It's not unusual for items to wash up, or become uncovered along beaches, after storms. In Martin County, which is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) south of Volusia County, the skeletal remains of six people believed to be from a Native American burial ground were unearthed by Nicole's wind and waves. A historical steamer-style trunk and other items also washed onto beaches.

After the initial discovery two weeks ago, sand from waves reburied the ship's timbers that had become visible on Daytona Shores Beach. Members of the archeological team this week don’t intend to uncover the entire length of the ship, but merely enough to measure it, draw it and possibly take some wood samples to test for its origins.

There are no plans to remove the ship from Daytona Beach Shores, not only because the cost would likely run in the millions of dollars, but because it's protected where it is, packed into the wet sand, Meide said.

“We will let Mother Nature bury the wreck," he said. “That will help preserve it. As long as that hull is in the dark and wet, it will last a very long time, hundreds of more years."

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP

said Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Tribal, federal leaders cheer Klamath River dam removals

HORNBROOK, Calif. — (AP) — Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape

HOUSTON — (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
WHIO Dayton

Police: Officers interrupt robbery in progress, ending multistate crime spree

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said that an alert clerk and their officers worked together to stop a violent crime spree spanning multiple states. The Franklin Police Department announced four arrests in a news release, and said the men were arrested after a robbery at the Thoroughbred Village Shop Center. Officers patrolling the mall were contacted by an employee of Jared Jewelers before 8 p.m. on Saturday to report that a person had entered the store wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses. The sunglasses struck the employee as odd because it was dark outside.
FRANKLIN, TN
WHIO Dayton

Huber Heights, Riverside Police hold annual ‘Cops & Kids’ shopping event

Huber Heights Police Division and the Riverside Police Department held their 14th annual Cops & Kids shopping event Tuesday night. “This event is one of my favorite events to do all year,” Public Affairs Officer with Huber Heights Police Division (HHPD), Officer Nick Lambert, said. “Each child that was given a Golden Ticket gets to walk around the store with a Police Officer and buy items they may need, and of course TOYS.”
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy