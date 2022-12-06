ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Rite-Aid continues pilot program in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It was only three weeks ago that Rite Aid’s program launched in Craigsville. The pharmacy’s small-format store is on 4171 Lee Jackson Highway, roughly two miles from the exit to get into Greenville. They are ready to serve the residents in town along with...
GREENVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton shows out in support for shopping local

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
STAUNTON, VA
emu.edu

Alumni find shared values in Pennsylvania dental practice

A reader reached out to us with this fun story of EMU connections. We’d love to share other accounts of how relationships at EMU or encounters with EMU-connected people are a part of your life. We’ll work with you to tell the story on EMU News and in our Crossroads alumni magazine. Email crossroads@emu.edu to reach out.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 ahead of the year-end holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the weeks leading up to the year-end holidays, we are still seeing a spike in respiratory illnesses across the nation. Just last week, the commonwealth was experiencing a very high level of flu-like activity and that is likely to continue. It’s difficult to say if...
HARRISONBURG, VA
jmu.edu

Retiring Hart School faculty impact JMU students in perpetuity

Studying abroad and experiential learning have played a critical role in the lives of Neil Marrin and Tassie Pippert (’11, ’13 M.Ed.), professors of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management. Both have promoted giving back to their students, and have been generous to JMU and, in particular, the Hart School.
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy