Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
WHSV
HEC increasing security measures in wake of North Carolina power grid attack
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After an attack on two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina earlier this week left thousands without power, the vulnerability of power grids has become a major concern across the U.S. Locally, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) said it already has some security measures in...
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
WHSV
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) board took action on Thursday to adopt new policies regarding sexually explicit content. This comes as a result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing a bill in April that requires schools to give parents a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials.
hburgcitizen.com
Without a permanent low-barrier shelter, here’s how organizations are helping people experiencing homelessness this winter
As the weather has gotten colder, groups that work with Harrisonburg’s homeless population have had to get creative, especially during a period in which the city doesn’t have a permanent shelter for the first time in two years. Nate Riddle, spokesperson for Open Doors, said the organization that...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic on US 250 at Interstate 64 to be detoured due to paving work
Traffic on US 250 in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 overnight on Saturday and Sunday while paving work is done on US 250 at the $14.3 million diverging diamond interchange project. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and from 9 p.m....
WHSV
Rite-Aid continues pilot program in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It was only three weeks ago that Rite Aid’s program launched in Craigsville. The pharmacy’s small-format store is on 4171 Lee Jackson Highway, roughly two miles from the exit to get into Greenville. They are ready to serve the residents in town along with...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department advises thinking “fire-smart” this Christmas
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many homes in the valley are all decked out for Christmas, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds you that Christmas trees are just as flammable as they are festive. Most tree fires happen based on how they are taken care of. Classic safety tips like keeping...
WHSV
Be a Blessing giving gifts to children in need through ‘Secret Santa’ project
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A valley community group has been collecting gifts for children in need over the last two months. Be a Blessing’s Secret Santa project is matching people with families in need of Christmas help. “This year, we came up with the idea to do Secret Santa....
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
WHSV
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
emu.edu
Alumni find shared values in Pennsylvania dental practice
A reader reached out to us with this fun story of EMU connections. We’d love to share other accounts of how relationships at EMU or encounters with EMU-connected people are a part of your life. We’ll work with you to tell the story on EMU News and in our Crossroads alumni magazine. Email crossroads@emu.edu to reach out.
WHSV
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 ahead of the year-end holidays
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the weeks leading up to the year-end holidays, we are still seeing a spike in respiratory illnesses across the nation. Just last week, the commonwealth was experiencing a very high level of flu-like activity and that is likely to continue. It’s difficult to say if...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute. Brian and Isaiah’s last known whereabouts were with their biological grandmother, Tanya Belisle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian and Isaiah Daniels or...
jmu.edu
Retiring Hart School faculty impact JMU students in perpetuity
Studying abroad and experiential learning have played a critical role in the lives of Neil Marrin and Tassie Pippert (’11, ’13 M.Ed.), professors of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management. Both have promoted giving back to their students, and have been generous to JMU and, in particular, the Hart School.
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
WSET
Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
WHSV
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
Comments / 1