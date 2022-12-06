ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws

Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season

As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock

Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?

Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

You Can Share Food Drive Asking For Cash Again

So what do we do with our old cans of pumpkin now?. If you lived in Lubbock for any length of time, it was the highlight of your year to be on t.v. during the canned food drive. Well, that or to watch someone you love be on the canned food drive. I have to admit, it was obnoxious as all get out, but it was still LUBBOCK. It was as LUBBOCK as any gets.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Candlelight on the Ranch Returns This Weekend In Lubbock

It's one the best Christmas traditions in Lubbock and West Texas. Candlelight on the Ranch. The two-night event returns this weekend and you won't want to miss out. The 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch is held at the The National Ranching Heritage Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. located at 3121 4th Street. Candlelight at the Ranch is free but donations are welcomed and encouraged.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Shame On You: This Might Be the Most Heartless Thing You Can Do

I know you’ve probably seen plenty about this recently, but I want to make something very clear as Christmas approaches: Animals are not presents. When thinking of ‘fun’ or ‘cute’ gifts to get your kid, far too many people think it would be a great idea to get a pet. While this can work out positively for those that are responsible pet owners, it doesn’t always work out that way.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock: The Land Of A Thousand Potholes

Lubbock: Come fall into our potholes, and never leave... When one thinks of Lubbock, they may think of cotton, Texas Tech, wine, dust storms, and of course the wind. But now it is time to add potholes to list of things people should think about when they think about when they think of Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Sees Gold as 1000 Olympic Hopefuls Fight for Their Dream

Lubbock is known for its music, colleges, prairie dogs and hopefully now boxing. Preparation started two weeks ago at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to get it in tip top shape just like the athletes that were set to compete. Boxers from all across the country made their way to Lubbock to be able to show case their skills and prove that they deserve a national title.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen

One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy