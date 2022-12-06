Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws
Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
Last-Minute Plans: Fun for the Whole Family on Dec. 9 & 10, 2022
With an overcast and chilly Friday evening, what is there to do? Well, bundle up and get the whole family in the car, because on of Lubbock favorite annual events is happening this weekend. Candlelight at the Ranch is a Lubbock tradition that only happens for two nights each year....
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season
As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock
Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?
Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
Brighten Up Your Holidays And Win A Free Poinsettia From House Of Flowers
Nothing brightens up the Christmas Season like a beautiful Poinsettia in your home during the holidays. We are teaming up with House Of Flowers, located at 82nd and Quaker in Kingsgate Shopping Center North, to spread some holiday cheer and give away a beautiful poinsettia for your holiday table!. To...
You Can Share Food Drive Asking For Cash Again
So what do we do with our old cans of pumpkin now?. If you lived in Lubbock for any length of time, it was the highlight of your year to be on t.v. during the canned food drive. Well, that or to watch someone you love be on the canned food drive. I have to admit, it was obnoxious as all get out, but it was still LUBBOCK. It was as LUBBOCK as any gets.
Candlelight on the Ranch Returns This Weekend In Lubbock
It's one the best Christmas traditions in Lubbock and West Texas. Candlelight on the Ranch. The two-night event returns this weekend and you won't want to miss out. The 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch is held at the The National Ranching Heritage Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. located at 3121 4th Street. Candlelight at the Ranch is free but donations are welcomed and encouraged.
Shame On You: This Might Be the Most Heartless Thing You Can Do
I know you’ve probably seen plenty about this recently, but I want to make something very clear as Christmas approaches: Animals are not presents. When thinking of ‘fun’ or ‘cute’ gifts to get your kid, far too many people think it would be a great idea to get a pet. While this can work out positively for those that are responsible pet owners, it doesn’t always work out that way.
Lubbock: The Land Of A Thousand Potholes
Lubbock: Come fall into our potholes, and never leave... When one thinks of Lubbock, they may think of cotton, Texas Tech, wine, dust storms, and of course the wind. But now it is time to add potholes to list of things people should think about when they think about when they think of Lubbock.
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
Lubbock Sees Gold as 1000 Olympic Hopefuls Fight for Their Dream
Lubbock is known for its music, colleges, prairie dogs and hopefully now boxing. Preparation started two weeks ago at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to get it in tip top shape just like the athletes that were set to compete. Boxers from all across the country made their way to Lubbock to be able to show case their skills and prove that they deserve a national title.
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
Here’s How to Give Your Amazon Delivery Driver A Tip For Free
There are a lot of people around the world working hard to get your packages to you. Most of the time as a delivery driver you just drop off your package and are done. There is no one there to thank you or appreciate you. Amazon is doing something to change that during this busy holiday season.
Viral TikTok Points Out ‘What Your Favorite Lubbock Bar Says About You’
Lubbock TikToker @kyndallkizer posted a pretty funny video about what your favorite Lubbock bar says about you. It's a bit harsh, but there is an undeniable element of truth to it. I've got to admit, I didn't even know some of these places existed, and honestly, I must be old when it comes to where I hang out.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0