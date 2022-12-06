Read full article on original website
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
WHSV
Be a Blessing giving gifts to children in need through ‘Secret Santa’ project
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A valley community group has been collecting gifts for children in need over the last two months. Be a Blessing’s Secret Santa project is matching people with families in need of Christmas help. “This year, we came up with the idea to do Secret Santa....
visitstaunton.com
Where to Find Staunton Christmas Ornaments.
Deck the halls because the holiday season is officially here. You probably already have your Christmas tree decorated, but if it’s missing that final touch, that showcases your love of our Staunton community, we can help. Fill that missing spot with a Staunton holiday ornament. Here’s where to find them!
Augusta Free Press
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department advises thinking “fire-smart” this Christmas
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many homes in the valley are all decked out for Christmas, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds you that Christmas trees are just as flammable as they are festive. Most tree fires happen based on how they are taken care of. Classic safety tips like keeping...
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
WHSV
Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dove Park. According to a press release, the parade route begins at the Municipal Building, and ends at Dove Park, where the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place. Turner Ashby’s Marching Band will be in attendance, along with several fire trucks, walking groups, antique cars, spirited floats, and more!
WHSV
RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees online auction. Advocates for Valley Animals started the auction last year to raise money for the SPCA. In its first year, the auction raised nearly $3,000 for the SPCA, and with more...
WHSV
The students behind “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors”
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, New Directions Center in Staunton hosted the “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors” silent auction to raise awareness about surviving domestic abuse and to raise money. But behind the moving display was a group of James Madison University students in an Organizational Communication...
WHSV
Rite-Aid continues pilot program in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It was only three weeks ago that Rite Aid’s program launched in Craigsville. The pharmacy’s small-format store is on 4171 Lee Jackson Highway, roughly two miles from the exit to get into Greenville. They are ready to serve the residents in town along with...
Jimmy Fortune Has Chance To Break 1994 Attendance Record Tonight At The Masonic Theatre
Jimmy Fortune, who toured with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, has a chance to break Bob Campbell and The Coachmen’s attendance record of 510 set at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 1994. Fortune will perform on stage at The Historic Masonic Theatre tonight, Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 407 seats had been reserved by Wed., Dec. 8, two days prior to the show. The late Bob Campbell was the first vocalist to replace Lew DeWitt, The Statler Brothers’ main songwriter, after DeWitt was sidelined by Crohn’s disease while on tour with The Statler Brothers, the opening act for Johnny...
WHSV
Elkton Middle School partners with Elkton Police Department for toy drive
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Middle School students have been working over the last several weeks to bring holiday cheer to children in need in the area. For the second year, the school partnered with the Elkton Police Department for their annual ‘Cops for Kids’ toy drive. Donations of new and unwrapped toys are taken between October 14 and December 3, and are then wrapped and distributed by officers before Christmas.
hburgcitizen.com
Without a permanent low-barrier shelter, here’s how organizations are helping people experiencing homelessness this winter
As the weather has gotten colder, groups that work with Harrisonburg’s homeless population have had to get creative, especially during a period in which the city doesn’t have a permanent shelter for the first time in two years. Nate Riddle, spokesperson for Open Doors, said the organization that...
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
WHSV
Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making. It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept....
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
All-Area Band Includes 19 Alleghany Highlands Schools Students
LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Nineteen Alleghany Highlands Public Schools students have been named to the Central Highlands All-Area Band, which covers school divisions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties. Students from Alleghany High School, Covington High School, and Clifton Middle School will represent AHPS when the all-area band performs in late January. Students were chosen for the band after auditioning on Nov. 9, 2022. “I’m really proud of all of our students who stepped out of their comfort zone and auditioned. These students are making great strides as musicians and individuals. It really speaks well of our division to...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
