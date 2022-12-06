DeWine orders all U.S. flags on public buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday

COLUMBUS — In accordance with orders from President Biden, Governor DeWine has ordered that all United States flags be flown at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day., according to a spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office.

In honor of the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, flags of the U.S. and the State of Ohio on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state will be flown at half-staff on December 7th.

The flags will be lowered from midnight to midnight on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

