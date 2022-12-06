ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine orders all U.S. flags on public buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS — In accordance with orders from President Biden, Governor DeWine has ordered that all United States flags be flown at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day., according to a spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office.

In honor of the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, flags of the U.S. and the State of Ohio on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state will be flown at half-staff on December 7th.

The flags will be lowered from midnight to midnight on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

Russell Stoltz
3d ago

may I send out a huge debt of gratitude to all the men and women have served our country on this day in any other I greatly appreciate the sacrifices You've made for this country I just wish we had a president right now who had the same appreciation for you men and women

James Corvin
3d ago

people it's tp remember the the man and woman who didn't make it back home and the ones who did make it back home has nothing to do with the governor or the president. so leave that out of it.

Al Yz
3d ago

Thr day that lived in infamy. God bless the souls if those who died there.

