Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Hoax shooting calls lead to increased focus on school safety

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia several counties received calls that there was an active shooter on school grounds on Wednesday. The calls were fake, but Marion County schools were quick to respond to the threat. Donna Heston is the superintendent of Marion County schools. She said it’s an...
MARION COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered a medical emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Police in Bridgeport have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road Nov. 21. Police said a vehicle driven by Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the baxck of the FBI property.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Thousands in Marion County without phone service

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Barbour County police looking for missing teen

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Ralph Junior Cathell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Belington, WV, on, April 8, 1946, a son of the late Ralph and Ola England Cathell.Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams Cathell, in 2009.He is survived by his daughter, Misty Rapp and husband John of Bridgeport, WV; his sons, Ralph W. Cathell and wife Gloria of New Jersey, and Joe Williams of North View; five grandchildren, Audrey Hill and husband Jake, Krista Huff, Aliyah Cain and husband Dalton, R.J. Cathell, and Reese Albright; three great grandchildren, Peyton, Maci, and Phoenix. Ralph is also survived by one sister, Janet Mulligan of Florida; one brother, John Cathell and wife Charlene of Good Hope, WV; several nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend and neighbor, Danny.In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his infant sister and daughter Melissa Cathell.Ralph was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1964, and was a veteran in the U.S. Army. He loved working on old cars, gardening, canning, but above all he loved his grandchildren. He loved nothing more than a cup of coffee and the warm sunshine on his face.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Settles presiding. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery in Belington.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV

