Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard concealed the Nike Swoosh logo on his shoes and wrote a message.
Yardbarker
Lakers, Knicks Have Discussed Trade That Would Require Third Team
While no names were mentioned, multiple reports suggest the Knicks have been active in talks and floating names such as forward Cam Reddish, as well as guards Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier. The Lakers are believed to long have had an interest in Reddish, for what it’s worth....
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Golden State Warriors Assign Three Players To G League On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
New York Knicks Get Last Laugh at Trae Young's Shoes
The New York Knicks tweeted a response to Trae Young's adidas shoes.
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster
TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Cam Reddish
Everyone has clutter. Sometimes, it builds up. The New York Knicks seems to fit that more so than any NBA team ahead of the midseason deadline. You’ve seen the show about hoarders. They’ve got a house full of stuff they’re not using. Yet, somehow, they can’t seem to part with it.
The Knicks and Julius Randle Should Mutually Part Ways
The Knicks seem to be wandering the desert, looking for direction. One idea for consideration: trading Julius Randle. I think it’s fair to say that the New York Knicks have hit a wall. Viewing them from a glass-half-full perspective, this is a team with a multitude of young players and draft picks that should allow him to acquire a star player. From a glass-half-empty, this is a team full of young players, none of whom are high-level trade chips, especially with a few of them approaching their next contracts, and few draft picks that would strike opposing teams as a can’t-miss asset.
Kyrie Irving Shares Strong Message on Shoes After Nike Breakup
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
This Clippers-Knicks Trade Features Julius Randle
When you give it your all and fall short anyway, it’s hard to imagine a worse defeat. It happens in life, and in the NBA. You’re tired. Your resources are depleted. Yet, you came up short. Life, at times, can be difficult. How will you respond?. NBA teams...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nikes During Nets Game
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving switched shoes during last night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Bruins try to avenge home loss to Golden Knights
The Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights will complete their home-and-home season series within a six-day span on Sunday night.
Charles Barkley urges Chicago Bulls to "blow it up"
The Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak, but they've underachieved. That's why Barkley thinks it's time for a rebuild.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0