New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Lakers, Knicks Have Discussed Trade That Would Require Third Team

While no names were mentioned, multiple reports suggest the Knicks have been active in talks and floating names such as forward Cam Reddish, as well as guards Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier. The Lakers are believed to long have had an interest in Reddish, for what it’s worth....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley

As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideTheHeat

Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster

TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
MIAMI, FL
theknickswall

The Knicks and Julius Randle Should Mutually Part Ways

The Knicks seem to be wandering the desert, looking for direction. One idea for consideration: trading Julius Randle. I think it’s fair to say that the New York Knicks have hit a wall. Viewing them from a glass-half-full perspective, this is a team with a multitude of young players and draft picks that should allow him to acquire a star player. From a glass-half-empty, this is a team full of young players, none of whom are high-level trade chips, especially with a few of them approaching their next contracts, and few draft picks that would strike opposing teams as a can’t-miss asset.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

