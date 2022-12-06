Meet the (protein) neighbors: New method lets researchers detect proteins in close proximity in single cells

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy
A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the medicine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, has been used to immunize millions of people in just the...
'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground
Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
Ancient frozen viruses don’t pose a threat to your health—yet
It sounds like a page ripped out of a zombie apocalypse movie script, but biologists have managed to bring the dead back to life. In a study published without expert review online in November, environmental virologists resuscitated 13 amoeba-infecting pathogens trapped under several spans of permafrost in Siberia. The ancient viruses had laid dormant in ice for thousands of years: The youngest virus was estimated to be 27,000 years old and the oldest 48,500 years old, making it the most ancient virus to ever be reanimated.
The toughest material on Earth has just been found and the structure is just grains
Researchers from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory just measured the highest toughness ever recorded, of any material, while investigating a metallic alloy made of chromium, cobalt, and nickel, called CrCoNi. The material was found to be highly malleable with impressive resistance to permanent deformation.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
CNET
Powerful Cosmic Blast Looks Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before
Highly energetic blasts from across the universe called long gamma ray bursts have long been connected to the collapse of massive stars, but astronomers say they've traced a nearly minute-long burst to a surprising and rare phenomenon, challenging long-held scientific beliefs about some of the most powerful objects in the universe.
How to stay safe in an extreme solar flare, where the sun bombards Earth with radiation and magnetic havoc
Preparing for an extreme solar storm mostly means getting ready to live without electricity for several days. Radio and GPS could drop out, too.
SiLC Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Compact, Powerful Coherent Machine Vision Solution
MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), recognized for advancing the state of machine vision, today announced the launch of the Eyeonic TM Vision System, the industry’s most compact and powerful coherent vision system. The new system features the highest resolution, highest precision and longest range while remaining the only FMCW LiDAR solution to offer polarization information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005198/en/ The new Eyeonic Vision System integrates SiLC’s unique photonics technology into the industry’s first available turnkey vision solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
Masking could fight the ‘tripledemic’, experts say. Will anyone listen?
Masks can feel like a thing of the past in the US – but experts are once again advising them as Covid, flu and RSV surge simultaneously
CNET
Astronomers Spot a Ghostly Light Glowing Throughout the Solar System
The deep darkness of space might not actually be so dark in our solar system. Astronomers analyzed over 200,000 images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, making tens of thousands of measurements to try to locate a residual background glow in the night sky. The project is called Skysurf, which is based at Arizona State University and involves researchers there and around the world.
