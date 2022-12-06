ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

City celebrates demolition of former hospital

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZrx3_0jZbpjNg00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Warren is celebrating now that the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is finally coming down.

More than 50 people attended a press conference at the site on Tod Avenue on Tuesday. Warren Mayor Doug Franklin ceremonially knocked down bricks on what used to be the hospital’s front entrance.

Bearded Bros. to fill up truck for kids

The push to get rid of the nearly 300,000 square-foot eyesore has spanned over two decades, but demolition of the blighted building began last week .

“This process was necessary for us to build for tomorrow. We couldn’t move forward with a structure like this,” Franklin said. “It was actually destabilizing the neighborhood in a real dollars-and-cents way with property values.”

“It’s wonderful — after all these years we’ve been trying to do this, it’s fantastic to see the mayor out here and people doing it — it’s great,” said Larry Larson of the North West Neighborhood Association. “It’s great for the neighborhood. It’s great for the city.”

Mayor Doug Franklin says the building could be torn down by Christmas.

During demolition, crews found a time capsule containing documents from 1982. It will be donated to the Trumbull County Historical Society for its new St. Joe’s collection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee

People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero runs to help, not away

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today’s Hometown Hero is 34-year-old Colton Trent from Warren. On November 23, Trent rescued a family from a burning house. Trent was raised in a family of service members. When he saw a house burning in Warren a few weeks back, he didn’t think twice about rushing into the fire.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy