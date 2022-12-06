ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: MO marijuana laws, pedestrian struck by traffic

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation, deputies located and took two suspects into custody: Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus, Kansas and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City, Missouri. Authorities have issued multiple charges to the duo, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 plead to misdemeanors in Stockton, Mo., boarding school case

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with felony counts of abusing students at a private Christian boarding school in Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third employee has been dropped. The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Scott Dumar, the medical coordinator at...
STOCKTON, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Police Working Murder-Suicide

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a couple Saturday in the 700 block of West Whiteside a murder-suicide. Police say Lavare W.D. Everett, 44, shot and killed 45-year-old Christina Lopez, and then shot himself. Press Release. On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses

Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Lawrence County Record

Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
MILLER, MO
KYTV

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Dispensaries can now request to also sell recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 going into effect Thursday, recreational marijuana is now legal for Missouri adults.  Adults can possess up to three ounces of marijuana, but you can’t walk into a dispensary and buy it recreationally just yet. However, local dispensaries are now working to convert to a comprehensive license to also sell […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police arrest man wanted for robbing Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday. Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank in the 300 block of South Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Investigators say the man became upset when he made a transaction using the drive-thru window. The man...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Police searching for missing teen

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Two people found dead in Springfield home ruled murder/suicide

12/6 UPDATE: After an investigation by the Springfield Police Department, two deaths in a Springfield home have been ruled a murder-suicide. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a home on West Whiteside Street after receiving information that two people were inside with gunshot wounds. When […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon man charged with Harassment

A Lebanon man is facing charges after a complaint that he was harassing the family of an ex-girlfriend. Lebanon Police report that they initially received the complaint on December 2nd, against 48-year-old Jerry Lawson. The victims reported that Lawson had been harassing them for several months demanding a property that he had given to the ex-girlfriend. In the most recent incidents, Lawson allegedly threatened to harm the victims, damage their property, and kill their dog. Lawson is charged with two counts of felony harassment.
LEBANON, MO

