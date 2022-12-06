Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Hancock County pondering own economic development source
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Hancock County Commissioner Eron Chek brought up the idea Thursday of creating a new source for economic development for the county. Commissioners noted it's been years since the county has had an in-house organization for that purpose and the Business Development Corporation currently oversees Hancock. The BDC also oversees economic development in Brooke County, so a new corporation would be able to focus solely on Hancock County.
WTOV 9
Incomplete computer work causing havoc for Marshall County Assessor, staff
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A long-standing issue with the state has been brewing in the Marshall County Assessor’s Office, and officials want something done about it. The state tax office implemented a new computer system in May called ias World. The problem is that not all of the software has been fully completed in the county offices creating havoc for the assessors.
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WTOV 9
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
Brooke County man sentenced for failure to register charge
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher J. Schragl, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced on December 8th to 18 months of incarceration for failing to update his sex offender registry, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Schragl, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count...
WDTV
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
WTRF
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
WTOV 9
Buckeye Local students join forces to help classmate in time of need
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After a house fire in Brilliant that left one local boy and his family without their belongings, two Buckeye Local students decided they were going to get together and raise some money to help. "It’s a good thing around here to know that people care,”...
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
WTOV 9
City of Wheeling again offering Food for Fines
WHEELING, W.Va. — In light of the holidays, Wheeling will once again be doing its Food for Fines initiative. If you have received a parking ticket of $10 from December 1 through January 1, then you can donate five non-perishable food items in exchange of paying. These canned good...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
WTOV 9
Bellaire receives welcome infrastructure funding
BELLAIRE, Ohio — The village of Bellaire has received a significant grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help fix some of their streets and catch basins. "Eleven streets and 25 catch basins,” Bellaire councilman and street committee member Mike Doyle, said. “It's gonna be a benefit for the village."
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WDTV
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
WTOV 9
EGCC, Ascent Resources partner to aid Toys for Tots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the holiday season, but some families could be struggling to buy toys for under the tree. Thursday at Eastern Gateway Community College, Ascent Resources and the Ohio Oil and Gas Association partnered for their 7th Toys for Tots toy distribution. The company works...
wajr.com
Five face federal charges in coronavirus fraud scheme
WHEELING, W.Va. – A federal grand jury has indicted five from West Virginia for coronavirus fraud, including a Bridgeport resident. United State Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced the indictments as follows:. Dalton Haas, 27, of Wheeling, Wire Fraud and False Statements to Small Business Administration. James A. Nolte, 51, of...
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
