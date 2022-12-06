Read full article on original website
Related
Tony White Leaving Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dino Babers is losing his top defensive assistant to another “Power” 5 program. Defensive coordinator Tony White is heading to Nebraska to take on the same role for the Cornhuskers’ new head coach Matt Rhule. White came to Syracuse is 2020 with his 3-3-5 scheme. Since his arrival, SU has steadily […]
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
Tony White Leaving Syracuse for Nebraska’s Defensive Coordinator Job
Syracuse football is in the need of a new defensive coordinator. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Nebraska is hiring Tony White to be its defensive coordinator. White has been instrumental in implementing the 3-3-5 defense at Syracuse over the last few seasons, making the Orange one of the better ...
sujuiceonline.com
JUCO OL Larry Johnson III ‘thankful’ for Syracuse offer
JUCO offensive lineman Larry Johnson III is one of the most sought after transfers in the college ranks. A First-Team All-KJCCC selection in 2022 at Hutchinson (KS) CC, Johnson has received a slew of offers in the past few weeks from high-majors. Among the schools to have offered so far include Maryland, Nebraska, Tennessee, FAU and UCF.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 OL Raynor Andrews recaps ‘surreal’ feeling after Syracuse offer
2024 offensive lineman Raynor Andrews picked up his first offer from Syracuse on Tuesday, describing the experience as ‘surreal,’ he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “It definitely felt surreal and so amazing to finally get my first offer knowing how much work I put in...
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
Syracuse offers ex-Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford. He’s the face of a viral NIL deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The star of a viral Nebraska air conditioning commercial has received an offer from Syracuse football. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2, departing the Nebraska program which just named Matt Rhule its new head coach. Crawford redshirted the...
Daily Orange
Beat writers agree Syracuse will handle Georgetown at the Dome
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse extended its winning streak to two with a 29-point win over Oakland on Tuesday night. Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards recorded efficient performances, each scoring 18 points in 23 minutes, and SU’s reserves ate most of the second-half minutes in the Orange’s first blowout victory in over two weeks. SU used an 18-0 first-half run to seal the game’s outcome after the Grizzlies as late as midway through the first frame.
orangefizz.net
What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?
Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
localsyr.com
JMA Wireless Dome set to get new seating
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If Billy Joel comes to the JMA Wireless Dome for an 8th time, you won’t have to brave those cold metal benches any longer. Syracuse University has released that they will be installing new, enhanced seating. Announced on December 8, the new layout is...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Oakland: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0) vs. Oakland Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a comfortable 16 point favorite per the Draftkings Line. TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 4, Syracuse. First Meeting: A very recent meeting...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
Who will lead the 2023 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade? Hint: They might be running
The theme that will run through the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Syracuse is ... running. It’s actually “Running Through Tipperary.” And that explains the parade committee’s choice for the Grand Marshal and Gael of the Year who will lead the parade on Saturday, March 11.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Syracuse lawyer to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ as Cris Pannullo’s winning streak grows
A Syracuse lawyer may have a formidable opponent on “Jeopardy!” this week. Ellen LaBerge, a chief legal officer at C&S Companies, will appear on the long-running game show this Friday, according to the “Jeopardy!” website. She’ll face Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston, and whoever the returning champion is — likely Cris Pannullo, the current champion who has won 21 straight games.
Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans
Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
cnycentral.com
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Ralphs Shoe Drive in Syracuse collecting shoes till December 17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ralph Rotella is collecting shoes for his annual shoe drive at his store, “Discount Shoe Repair” in Downtown Syracuse, now through December 13. This year, Ralph is hoping to collect over 25,000 pairs of shoes. Anyone in the community is invited to donate their shoes on Monday through Friday between 9:00 […]
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
