ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Tony White Leaving Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dino Babers is losing his top defensive assistant to another “Power” 5 program. Defensive coordinator Tony White is heading to Nebraska to take on the same role for the Cornhuskers’ new head coach Matt Rhule. White came to Syracuse is 2020 with his 3-3-5 scheme. Since his arrival, SU has steadily […]
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

JUCO OL Larry Johnson III ‘thankful’ for Syracuse offer

JUCO offensive lineman Larry Johnson III is one of the most sought after transfers in the college ranks. A First-Team All-KJCCC selection in 2022 at Hutchinson (KS) CC, Johnson has received a slew of offers in the past few weeks from high-majors. Among the schools to have offered so far include Maryland, Nebraska, Tennessee, FAU and UCF.
SYRACUSE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Daily Orange

Beat writers agree Syracuse will handle Georgetown at the Dome

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse extended its winning streak to two with a 29-point win over Oakland on Tuesday night. Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards recorded efficient performances, each scoring 18 points in 23 minutes, and SU’s reserves ate most of the second-half minutes in the Orange’s first blowout victory in over two weeks. SU used an 18-0 first-half run to seal the game’s outcome after the Grizzlies as late as midway through the first frame.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?

Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

JMA Wireless Dome set to get new seating

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If Billy Joel comes to the JMA Wireless Dome for an 8th time, you won’t have to brave those cold metal benches any longer. Syracuse University has released that they will be installing new, enhanced seating. Announced on December 8, the new layout is...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Oakland: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0) vs. Oakland Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a comfortable 16 point favorite per the Draftkings Line. TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 4, Syracuse. First Meeting: A very recent meeting...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lawyer to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ as Cris Pannullo’s winning streak grows

A Syracuse lawyer may have a formidable opponent on “Jeopardy!” this week. Ellen LaBerge, a chief legal officer at C&S Companies, will appear on the long-running game show this Friday, according to the “Jeopardy!” website. She’ll face Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston, and whoever the returning champion is — likely Cris Pannullo, the current champion who has won 21 straight games.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans

Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
SYRACUSE, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’

Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy