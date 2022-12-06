Read full article on original website
DeFendini accuses Joly of expressing racist views at IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A majority of the Ithaca Common Council was opposed to John Joly becoming the city’s permanent police chief. One of the most outspoken opponents to that appointment is Alderperson Jorge DeFendini, who spoke out Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. During a forum at...
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
Mayor-elect Laura Lewis statement on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the statement below regarding the independent investigation of allegations of improper third-party influence of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. One of my top priorities as a member of Ithaca’s Common Council, as Acting Mayor, and now as Mayor,...
Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
Part of Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge Trail set to close for winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail is set to close in Ithaca. The Cascadilla Gorge Trail between College Avenue and Linn Street is closing tomorrow. It will remain closed until the weather breaks in the spring.
UWTC’s Youth and Philanthropy Program present grant awards in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – $25,000 in grants awarded to non-profits in Tompkins County. High school students from Dryden, Ithaca, and Lehman Alternative Community School presented the awards this week. They chose them as part of the United Way of Tompkins County’s (UWTC) annual Youth and Philanthropy Program, which also focuses on leadership training and education on advocacy. The award funding was made possible through the Triad Foundation. UWTC donors that support “Student Engagement” programs plus the Corporate Cornerstone Partners cover the operating expenses of the program.
