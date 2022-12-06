ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU sees edge rusher enter transfer portal after 4 seasons, per report

LSU edge rusher Desmond Little has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Brody Miller of The Athletic. A player who was commended for his improvement this offseason by head coach Brian Kelly, it’s expected that Little will be highly sought after by teams looking to improve their pass rush and add some speed at the position.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
With antisemitism on the rise, Tulane professor discusses why it's happening and how to combat it

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Commission continues to face challenges, especially when it comes to securing recommendations from doctors. Representative Joe Marino, who chairs the commission, tells us more about steering the program’s focus towards patients’ needs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year

Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hogs For The Cause Goes Big In 2023 For 15th Anniversary Lineup

St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Devon Allman Project featuring Widespread Panic keyboardist JoJo Hermann along with special guests Meters bassist George Porter Jr. and guitarist Anders Osborne top the Hogs For The Cause 2023 lineup. The 15th-anniversary event raising money through food and music for pediatric cancer research and the families of children with brain cancer returns to UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds in New Orleans on March 31 and April 1, 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA

