NRVNews
Huffman, Amanda Jane
Amanda Jane Huffman, 27 of Newport, Virginia departed this life December 7, 2022 in the care of Princeton Community Hospital. Born on May 3, 1995 in Montgomery County, Virginia; she is a daughter of Robert “Robbie” and Rebecca “Becky” Huffman. Amanda enjoyed being with her family....
NRVNews
Gibson, Beulah Martin
Beulah Jane Martin Gibson, 81 of Pembroke, Virginia departed this life on December 8, 2022 in the care of her family. Born August 29, 1941 in Giles County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Shuler and Irene Gillispie Martin. Beulah is noted for her love of family and...
NRVNews
Norris, Stanley Kent
Stanley Kent Norris of Blacksburg, born May 8, 1953, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Norris. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Bobbie Jean “BJ”, and his sons, Joshua and Benjamin; his five younger brothers and their wives, Bruce (Laura), Key (Mary), Phillip (Stacy), Bill (Elizabeth), and Glenn (Nancy); nephews Sam and Michael; and nieces, Emily and Danielle.
NRVNews
Cecil, Robert
Robert “Bob” Cecil of Christiansburg, Virginia passed away on December 7, 2022 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Hardin Cecil. Others survivors include two daughters: Angie Cecil and Amber Nia (formerly Cecil). Nephews and nieces including: Debbie Cecil Cobb, (CJ) Cecil Justice, Garrett Justice, Terry Edmonds, and Amanda Edmonds Gray.
NRVNews
Walters, Glen Jackson
Glen Jackson “Jack” Walters, 88, of Riner, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was retired from VA Tech. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar and Jessie Williams Walters; and daughter, Ellen McGuyer. Survivors include his daughter, Shirley Walters; son, Glenn A. Walters; life...
NRVNews
Edwards, Edith Nester
Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead.
NRVNews
Sharp, Naomi Smith
Naomi Smith Sharp, age 91, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Burial will be in Cecil’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. All services will be private. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Clarence William
Clarence William Quesenberry passed away at his home in Penn Laird, Va. on December 5, 2022. A native of Radford, Virginia, he was born on March 2, 1931 to the Reverend Roy Pierce and Eula Elizabeth Rupe Quesenberry. Also preceding him in death are two brothers and three sisters; Lawrence Everette Quesenberry, Reverend Roy Glennard Quesenberry, Barbara Ann Quesenberry, Dorothy Quesenberry Thompson and Lelia Quesenberry Thompson, as well as great granddaughter, Josephine Mae Crawford.
NRVNews
Neel, Roger Rowland
Roger Rowland Neel, 94, passed away on December 4, 2022. He was born in Huntington WV to the late John and Harriet Neel. He was married to his beloved wife, the late Sally Ellen Nixon Neel, for 66 years. He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Neel-Wilson and her husband...
NRVNews
Johnston, Jr., Douglas Lee
Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr., age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death...
NRVNews
Andrews, Ethel Hall
Ethel Mae Hall Andrews, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on July 12, 1931 in Pulaski County, Va., and passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Maggie Morris Hall; her husband of 71 years, Cooper N. Andrews Jr.; and her son, Jeffrey Duane Andrews.
NRVNews
Hamilton, William Orville
William “Poo John” Orville Hamilton, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Jasper and Josie Purdy Hamilton; his son, Cecil Jay Hamilton; 5 sisters; and a brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Freda Johnson Hamilton;...
NRVNews
Morris, Barbara Grantham Quesenberry
Barbara Ellen Grantham Quesenberry Morris, “Bobbie”, as she was known in her younger days, was born in Pulaski, on July 26, 1933, the only child of Arthur Cleveland Grantham and Ione Lawrence Altizer Grantham. After an illness of several months, she passed away at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 89.
NRVNews
Alls, Phyllis Keister
Phyllis Keister Alls, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was a member of Riner Grace Brethren Church and was a domestic housekeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Elizabeth Keister. Survivors include her husband, Robert B. Alls of Riner; son, Ethan Alls of Riner;...
NRVNews
Jones, Joanne Harper
Joanne Harper Jones, 80, passed away on December 7th, 2022, in her home in Blacksburg. Joanne was born on March 20, 1942 (befittingly the first day of Spring), in Westboro, MA. Born a minute apart was her sister, Barbara, during a time when twins were rare, so the Harper twins were quite the pair in town.
NRVNews
12/9: Christmas on Main
Each December, the Town holds its annual Christmas event on Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. Join us starting at 5 p.m. for the Christmas Market featuring local crafters and food vendors, followed by the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:50 p.m. and the Christmas Parade, themed “Christmas on Main is all a glow. It’s time for lights and lots of snow” is at 7 p.m.
