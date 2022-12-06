Read full article on original website
Louisiana Loses Another Insurer, Leaving More Homeowners in a Bind
36,000 residents are impacted by the latest move, at a time when homeowners insurance is getting tougher to buy.
Lake Charles American Press
Several state, local issues on today’s ballot
It’s decision day for voters in Southwest Louisiana with local runoffs and three proposed constitutional amendments among items on area ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring an ID with them...
Louisiana awarded up to $113 million to support small business growth
The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion SSBCI.
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana meets with homeowners still struggling to rebuild
That was the question from more than one of the 60-plus attendees at the Tuesday meeting hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jurors Eddie Lewis, District 3 and Mike Smith, District 2. Lewis and Smith set the meeting for residents who still need home repairs — and answers — after applying for or attempting to apply for what they hoped would be available funding from the Restore Louisiana program to help them get homes and lives back on track after the 2020 hurricanes and May 2021 flooding.
NOLA.com
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana. Here's what it means for policyholders.
Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state’s widening insurance crisis.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
NOLA.com
DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor
Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
Lake Charles American Press
Homeowners insurance UPC to withdraw from Louisiana
Florida-based homeowners insurer United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) has announced it is leaving several states next year. The company has about 36,000 Louisiana policyholders and will begin non-renewing its policies in 2023. About 33,000 UPC policyholders whose policy term is scheduled to end in 2023 will receive written...
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
KTBS
Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls
Early voting in Louisiana ended Saturday ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for...
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
The winning numbers for Monday's drawing are 35,45, 47, 54, 55 and 14.
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
