Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

Several state, local issues on today's ballot

It’s decision day for voters in Southwest Louisiana with local runoffs and three proposed constitutional amendments among items on area ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring an ID with them...
Lake Charles American Press

Restore Louisiana meets with homeowners still struggling to rebuild

That was the question from more than one of the 60-plus attendees at the Tuesday meeting hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jurors Eddie Lewis, District 3 and Mike Smith, District 2. Lewis and Smith set the meeting for residents who still need home repairs — and answers — after applying for or attempting to apply for what they hoped would be available funding from the Restore Louisiana program to help them get homes and lives back on track after the 2020 hurricanes and May 2021 flooding.
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
NOLA.com

DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor

Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
Lake Charles American Press

Homeowners insurance UPC to withdraw from Louisiana

Florida-based homeowners insurer United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) has announced it is leaving several states next year. The company has about 36,000 Louisiana policyholders and will begin non-renewing its policies in 2023. About 33,000 UPC policyholders whose policy term is scheduled to end in 2023 will receive written...
KTBS

Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls

Early voting in Louisiana ended Saturday ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for...
WAFB

4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
