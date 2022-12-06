Read full article on original website
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky, and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Stanford's Coaching Search Reportedly Down To 2 Finalists
On November 27th and following a disappointing 3-9 season, Stanford's David Shaw announced his resignation from the Cardinal program. Less than two weeks later, it appears that Stanford has narrowed their search for a new head coach down to two names. According to college football ...
Raiders face criticism for 'idiotic' decisions in loss to Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders blew a big fourth-quarter lead to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and to a quarterback who just joined the team.
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched
The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t been a head coach at any level since he was fired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2019 and hasn’t been involved in coaching at all this season, but it looks like he could be returning to the sidelines in a very surprising new capacity – Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
atozsports.com
Cowboys on the verge of doing something they haven’t done since their last Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys are playing winning football. On offense and defense, Dallas is one of the best teams in the NFL with a 9-3 record. Last season, the Cowboys won 11 regular season games and earned the No. 3 seed in the conference. Dallas clinched the NFC East title pretty handily and hosted a playoff game at AT&T Stadium.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Breaking: Atlanta Falcons Are Making Starting Quarterback Change
The Marcus Mariota era is over in Atlanta - at least for the time being. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Thursday, the Falcons are planning to start rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in Week 14 in favor of Mariota. In 13 starts this season, Mariota has completed just over 61% ...
