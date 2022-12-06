Read full article on original website
Column: Peter Seidler isn't shooting for Mars, just elusive World Series
Sez Me: Elon Musk thinks interplanetary thoughts with his billions. Padres Chairman Peter Seidler uses his with singular goal of bringing San Diego a World Series title
Bruins try to avenge home loss to Golden Knights
The Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights will complete their home-and-home season series within a six-day span on Sunday night.
Predators face the Senators in a non-conference matchup
Ottawa Senators (10-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -139, Senators +118; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators meet in an out-of-conference matchup. Nashville is 12-10-2 overall and 7-3-2 in home...
Arizona Cardinals: Four Storylines to Follow vs. New England Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals will play their final primetime game in 2022 when they play against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
Derby’s Dylan Edwards announces college destination
After flipping his commitment from Kansas State to Notre Dame, and then decommitting from Notre Dame last week, 4-star Derby running back Dylan Edwards has a new home.
Bengals safety fined for faking injury vs. Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help...
Rams’ lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic
Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That’s the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was...
Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Vegas to 2-1 win over Flyers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 3:21 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday night. After the Flyers controlled much of the action in their offensive zone for the first three minutes of the extra period, Marchessault stole the puck from Kevin Hayes, raced in on a breakaway and beat goalie Carter Hart to give Vegas its first home win against Philadelphia since Jan. 2, 2020.
Chargers’ James, Callahan listed as doubtful vs. Dolphins
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have two of their starters in the secondary for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Derwin James and cornerback Bryce Callahan were listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after not practicing all week.
Capitals bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Jets
Washington Capitals (12-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-7-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 17-7-1 record overall and a 10-3-0 record on its home...
South Carolina returns to action against Presbyterian
After a week off, South Carolina returns to action Sunday, hosting Presbyterian in a nonconference matchup. The Gamecocks (4-4) last
Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and...
Avalanche take losing streak into matchup with the Blues
Colorado Avalanche (13-10-1, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-15-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to break their four-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has gone 12-15-0 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Central Division...
Canadiens and Kings meet for non-conference matchup
Los Angeles Kings (14-11-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-11-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -157, Canadiens +135; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has gone 6-6-0 in home games...
Flames take road losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Calgary Flames (13-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -163, Flames +140; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will look to break a four-game road slide when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Memphis Tigers and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers play in Atlanta, Georgia
Auburn Tigers (8-0) vs. Memphis Tigers (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -1.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers play the No. 11 Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Memphis Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive...
