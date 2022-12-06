LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 3:21 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday night. After the Flyers controlled much of the action in their offensive zone for the first three minutes of the extra period, Marchessault stole the puck from Kevin Hayes, raced in on a breakaway and beat goalie Carter Hart to give Vegas its first home win against Philadelphia since Jan. 2, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO