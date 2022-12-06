ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling.

Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident.

Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and established fire scene command, according to a criminal complaint.

At about 6:55 a.m., Stowe and McKees Rocks officers heard Chapman and Preston Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Joseph DeFazio arguing with one another, and Chapman was yelling profanities at DeFazio, police said. DeFazio used an obscenity and walked away from Chapman’s vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Chapman then exited his vehicle and charged toward DeFazio, where a short physical encounter took place that police had to break up, according to the complaint. Chapman suffered a bloody nose, “which also appeared to be deformed during the altercation,” police said. DeFazio suffered injuries to the left side of his face.

Chapman is set to appear before a district judge for a preliminary hearing Jan. 31.

Tribune-Review

