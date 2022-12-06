Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Trea Turner reportedly turned down more money from Padres to sign with Phillies
Trea Turner is joining the Philadelphia Phillies, despite multiple reports suggesting that he received an even larger offer from the San Diego Padres.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
How the Phillies Cornered the Market With Harper's and Turner's Contracts
The Philadelphia Phillies cornered the free agent market, handing out long-term, low-AAV deals to Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, here's how their strategy works.
The Steadying Presence of Kevin Long Propelled the Phillies to an NL Pennant
Kevin Long's first season with the Philadelphia Phillies couldn't be considered anything other than a massive success.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Interest
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason facing needs at shortstop and their starting rotation, and the outfield became another area on the roster to address after the team’s decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said there is interest in re-signing Bellinger....
Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Sports Business Journal
Phillies 'dominate' Winter Meetings, show they want to stay competitive
The Phillies “dominated” the MLB Winter Meetings “from start to finish,” according to Scott Lauber of the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. One month after their “postseason thrill ride” ended in Game 6 of the World Series, they "made their intentions clear: They plan on making Red October an annual thing at Citizens Bank Park.” The NL Champions “had a list of offseason needs that included a shortstop, a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, and help for the bullpen.” And in “a span of 32 hours” -- for a total of $387M -- they "crossed off each item.” It was “vintage” for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and “classic John Middleton.” And it was “another reminder that there’s no better owner-executive match in baseball.” Middleton and Dombrowski are "seemingly made for each other.” The Phillies have “bought their way back to contention since 2018," and ownership’s "willingness to keep spending is evidence of its commitment to winning over the next handful of years.” Once SS Trea Turner, P Taijuan Walker and P Matt Strahm "pass physicals and finalize their contracts," the projected 2023 payroll will stand at approximately $238M. That is $5M “over the initial luxury-tax threshold” and $5M “shy of where the Phillies finished 2022.” The question now “isn’t whether the Phillies will pay the tax for a second consecutive year but rather how close they will get to the second threshold” of $253M, as they "look to add another reliever and depth on the margins" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 12/7).
'I pictured myself in this uniform': Phillies introduce shortstop Trea Turner
Trea Turner gets salaries of $27,272,727 in each of the next 10 seasons and $27,272,730 in 2033. He will make a $100,000 annual contribution to Phillies charities.
Comments / 0