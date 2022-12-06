ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
The Phillies “dominated” the MLB Winter Meetings “from start to finish,” according to Scott Lauber of the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. One month after their “postseason thrill ride” ended in Game 6 of the World Series, they "made their intentions clear: They plan on making Red October an annual thing at Citizens Bank Park.” The NL Champions “had a list of offseason needs that included a shortstop, a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, and help for the bullpen.” And in “a span of 32 hours” -- for a total of $387M -- they "crossed off each item.” It was “vintage” for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and “classic John Middleton.” And it was “another reminder that there’s no better owner-executive match in baseball.” Middleton and Dombrowski are "seemingly made for each other.” The Phillies have “bought their way back to contention since 2018," and ownership’s "willingness to keep spending is evidence of its commitment to winning over the next handful of years.” Once SS Trea Turner, P Taijuan Walker and P Matt Strahm "pass physicals and finalize their contracts," the projected 2023 payroll will stand at approximately $238M. That is $5M “over the initial luxury-tax threshold” and $5M “shy of where the Phillies finished 2022.” The question now “isn’t whether the Phillies will pay the tax for a second consecutive year but rather how close they will get to the second threshold” of $253M, as they "look to add another reliever and depth on the margins" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 12/7).
