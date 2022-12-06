Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix police seek information about hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PHOENIX — Police are asking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday night in west Phoenix. The collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday morning.
Fire in Mesa shuts down portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday
PHOENIX — A large fire in Mesa shut down a portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday morning, authorities said. Country Club Drive was closed from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Mesa Police Department. The blaze also resulted in both directions of...
Mesa police arrest suspect accused of killing owner of shoe repair shop
PHOENIX — Mesa police have arrested a suspect accused of killing the owner of a local shoe repair shop earlier this week. Lynell Brosier, 65, was arrested Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on first-degree murder and other felony charges in the death of 58-year-old Jesus Fabian De La Rosa, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.
2 teenagers killed in Surprise when vehicle crashes into tree
PHOENIX — Two teenagers are dead and two others are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Surprise on Wednesday, authorities said. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. in a residential area near Bell and Reems roads, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release Thursday morning.
Mesa police investigating homicide after man found killed in his boot repair shop
PHOENIX — Mesa police are investigating the death of a man after he was found killed inside his boot repair business on Tuesday. The incident happened at Lamb’s Boot Repair located near Country Club Drive and Main Street, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. Owner...
1 dead after argument leads to gunfire in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after an argument escalated into gunfire in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street around 5:45 p.m. and found man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake plans $3M wrongful death suit
PHOENIX — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake earlier this year while police watched is planning to file a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for the mother of Sean Bickings of filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, with the Tempe City Clerk’s Office last month.
Child dies after getting hit by car while walking to school in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A child died Thursday morning after getting hit by a car while walking to school with his father, authorities said. The pedestrians apparently were crossing 27th Avenue mid-block, south of Camelback Road, when they were hit by a southbound vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said. The 6-year-old...
Phoenix police recommends charges against officers in October incident with shooting suspect
PHOENIX — Charges were recommended to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office against two Phoenix police officers accused of assaulting a shooting suspect during an October arrest, authorities said Wednesday. Officer Eddie Becerra could face one count of aggravated assault – assault while restrained, one count of aggravated assault...
Glendale police said officer who activated Taser on shoplifting suspect 14 times followed policy
PHOENIX — Glendale police said an officer who activated a Taser 14 times on a shoplifting suspect Tuesday acted within department policy. The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was approached by an officer while leaving the Walmart Supercenter near 56th and Northern avenues around 1:30 p.m. after he was alerted by store security the woman was stuffing items into her bag, spokeswoman Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old woman with cognitive issues last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 44-year-old woman with a cognitive delay in Phoenix. Betty Jo Pate was last seen near 73rd Avenue and Vineyard Road on Sunday, authorities said. Pate stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and...
Phoenix awarded $1M federal grant for light rail expansion south of downtown
PHOENIX — The Federal Transit Administration announced it is awarding a $1 million grant to Phoenix for the South-Central/Downtown Hub light rail extension project. The grant is funded by FTA’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Community plan, which awarded approximately $13.1 million in funding to 19 projects across 14 states.
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
West Valley elementary school children evaluated after becoming ill following field trip
PHOENIX — Twenty elementary school students in Sun City grew ill on Thursday after returning from a field trip, authorities said. Fire crews with the Peoria-Fire Medical Department responded to Zuni Hills Elementary near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road and found nearly two dozen students experiencing nausea-like symptoms.
Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade sets sail Saturday night at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — A holiday favorite in the Valley returns for another year as the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade takes place at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday night. The parade sets sail at 6 p.m. as boats decked out with holiday lights and other decorations float across the lake at 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway. A fireworks show follows the parade at 8 p.m.
Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map
PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
Flexible workspace company Expansive opens 20,000-square-foot downtown Mesa location
PHOENIX — Flexible workspace company Expansive has taken over a 20,000-square-foot location in downtown Mesa. The Expansive Mesa at Newberry Station, located near Main and Center streets, opened in late November at the former site of the JJ Newberry variety store. The location has private offices, coworking, event space...
Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
Inaugural Beards and Brews Booze Crawl coming to downtown Mesa on Saturday
PHOENIX — Get in the holiday spirit on Saturday with a new pub crawl in downtown Mesa. Beards and Brews Booze Crawl will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the East Valley city’s center, according to a press release. Participants will check in at the Mesa...
Chandler City Council approves policy to prohibit acts of discrimination
PHOENIX – Chandler is the latest Valley city to adopt a nondiscrimination ordinance. The Chandler City Council voted 6-1 to approve the measure during Monday’s meeting. Vice Mayor Terry Roe gave the lone no vote. Ordinance 5039 prohibits discrimination in the East Valley suburb on the basis of...
