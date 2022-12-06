ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

More
Related
KTAR.com

Phoenix police seek information about hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

PHOENIX — Police are asking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday night in west Phoenix. The collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire in Mesa shuts down portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday

PHOENIX — A large fire in Mesa shut down a portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday morning, authorities said. Country Club Drive was closed from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Mesa Police Department. The blaze also resulted in both directions of...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police arrest suspect accused of killing owner of shoe repair shop

PHOENIX — Mesa police have arrested a suspect accused of killing the owner of a local shoe repair shop earlier this week. Lynell Brosier, 65, was arrested Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on first-degree murder and other felony charges in the death of 58-year-old Jesus Fabian De La Rosa, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

2 teenagers killed in Surprise when vehicle crashes into tree

PHOENIX — Two teenagers are dead and two others are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Surprise on Wednesday, authorities said. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. in a residential area near Bell and Reems roads, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release Thursday morning.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead after argument leads to gunfire in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after an argument escalated into gunfire in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street around 5:45 p.m. and found man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake plans $3M wrongful death suit

PHOENIX — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake earlier this year while police watched is planning to file a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for the mother of Sean Bickings of filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, with the Tempe City Clerk’s Office last month.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Child dies after getting hit by car while walking to school in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A child died Thursday morning after getting hit by a car while walking to school with his father, authorities said. The pedestrians apparently were crossing 27th Avenue mid-block, south of Camelback Road, when they were hit by a southbound vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said. The 6-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale police said officer who activated Taser on shoplifting suspect 14 times followed policy

PHOENIX — Glendale police said an officer who activated a Taser 14 times on a shoplifting suspect Tuesday acted within department policy. The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was approached by an officer while leaving the Walmart Supercenter near 56th and Northern avenues around 1:30 p.m. after he was alerted by store security the woman was stuffing items into her bag, spokeswoman Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
KTAR.com

Phoenix awarded $1M federal grant for light rail expansion south of downtown

PHOENIX — The Federal Transit Administration announced it is awarding a $1 million grant to Phoenix for the South-Central/Downtown Hub light rail extension project. The grant is funded by FTA’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Community plan, which awarded approximately $13.1 million in funding to 19 projects across 14 states.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade sets sail Saturday night at Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — A holiday favorite in the Valley returns for another year as the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade takes place at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday night. The parade sets sail at 6 p.m. as boats decked out with holiday lights and other decorations float across the lake at 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway. A fireworks show follows the parade at 8 p.m.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map

PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

