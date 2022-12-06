Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
King City ‘Move It’ winners receive their prizes
KING CITY — City of King employees Leah Amaya, Yolanda Cervantes, Adriana Granados and Yesenia Rivas with Elisa Martinez of King City Police Department recently received their prizes for winning the team category in Transportation Agency for Monterey County’s Move It Monterey County Challenge this October. The City...
Winter under the big top: Season-themed circus show comes to Capitola Mall
The Flynn Creek Circus is a Mendocino County-based performance troupe making a big splash in Santa Cruz County with a three-week run beginning Dec. 16. In a big-top circus tent in the Capitola Mall parking lot, the theatrical showcase "Winter Fairytale" presents the romance of winter in the guise of multicultural folklore and circus-style entertainment.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best & Fun Restaurants in Hollister (CA)
In search of the best restaurants in Hollister, CA? There are quite some nice places to eat in Hollister you can try out. Hollister is the county seat of San Benito County, in California’s Central Coast region, United States. It’s population was 43,346 in 2021. Hollister is famous...
'A collective hug': Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate the lives of beloved Midpeninsula couple killed in car crash
Community remembers Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, parents of twins who were killed in Nov. 4 car collision. Rain fell gently as mourners streamed through the Palo Alto High gymnasium's doors, greeting each other with tight hugs and quiet words of comfort. Inside, people mingled around tables arranged with flickering...
4 top pho spots in San Jose, CA
From the most variety to the best flavorful meats, we break down some of the top phở restaurants in San Jose, CA.
KSBW.com
Students in Youth Orchestra Salinas gear up for winter concert
SALINAS, Calif. — Excited but a little nervous, that’s how many of the young musicians at Youth Orchestra Salinas (YOSAL), are feeling while preparing for this weekend's holiday concert. A big day for roughly 200 students. YOSAL is a nonprofit that offers classical music education as an avenue for social change. From singing to playing instruments, everything is free.
KSBW.com
Local educator enters Reading Hall of Fame
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — You’ve likely heard of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio or the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. But what about the Reading Hall of Fame?. A UC Santa Cruz professor is now a member of the Reading Hall...
KSBW.com
Funeral procession held in San Juan Bautista for Angie Lopez
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A procession was held today in the streets of San Juan Bautista in honor of Angie Lopez who died at the age of 95. Lopez worked for the Fairview/Tri Valley Growers for many years, was a private caregiver, and volunteered much of her free time to the Old Mission San Juan Bautista.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
travelawaits.com
The Historically Romantic Holiday Event You Need To Experience In Monterey, California
If you are looking for a romantic holiday event this season that isn’t the typical Christmas tree lighting, then head to the Monterey Peninsula on California’s Central Coast for Christmas in the Adobes. This year, the signature holiday celebration is held the weekend of December 9 and 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Monterey, California.
KSBW.com
Condé Nast says Central Calif. Coast is on par with Egypt as a travel destination
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — While still not as popular as other California tourist meccas like Tahoe or Disneyland, the Central California Coast has steadily risen as a vacation locale in recent years. The professionals appear to be catching on. Condé Nast Traveler included the Central Coast on its newly...
KSBW.com
3 men from Monterey were aboard the USS Arizona when it sank on Pearl Harbor
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Many honored the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor throughout the Central Coast as more than 2,400 Americans were killed on the United States’ naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941. Video Player: Pearl Harbor 81st anniversary remembrance. During the attack,...
NBC Bay Area
Los Gatos High Gets Major Meal Upgrade After Hiring Private Chef Consultant
Students at a South Bay school district got a major meal upgrade. Food at Los Gatos High School is so good, that it’s now spreading to the entire district. "The food was all of the sudden transformed from heat and serve pre-packaged food, to cook from scratch, healthy, locally sourced food,” said Kristi Grasty, assistant principal at Los Gatos High.
Woman fatally struck by SUV was co-founder of San Jose health care organization
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A SUV hit the co-founder of a San Jose health care organization and killed her Wednesday evening, according to city officials. Maria Marcelo, 47, died in the collision reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Little Orchard Street and Perrymont Avenue, police said.Mayer was the co-founder of Healing Grove Health Center, and at the time of the collision was leading a procession of the Virgen de Juquila, a Oaxacan traditional Christmastime celebration, the center's executive director Brett Bymaster wrote on social media. "No doubt about it, Maria died in the line of duty doing exactly the...
KSBW.com
Central Coast fisherman facing brunt of crab season delays
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Department of Fish and Wildlife is extending its delay on crab season due to the humpback whales off the coast, and the risk they get entangled in fishing gear. This will restrict both commercial and recreational crab fishing. "It's going to be really high...
oldmonterey.org
Winter Wonderland at The Portola Hotel & Spa 2022
Portola Hotel & Spa invites you and your family to enjoy the splendor of the holiday season in our Downtown Monterey hotel. The season's festivities include a series of live musical performances, holiday cookies, wine receptions, and more on various dates in our lobby, December 9-25. Please see Portola Hotel & Spa's Winter Wonderland Calendar for dates and times.
KSBW.com
$115 million approved for trails and bike routes in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The state of California approved $115.8 million in grants to fund active transportation projects in Santa Cruz County. The majority of the funds will go to the constructing segments eight and nine of the Coastal Rail Trail. Approximately $105 million is set aside for the project, which would create a route for pedestrians and cyclists between Seacliff and the city of Santa Cruz.
KSBW.com
Areli Garcia has been missing for two months but her family is not losing hope
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — It has been two months since a Salinas woman, Areli Garcia, 25, went missing. On Sept. 22, her car was found in Big Sur near the Little Sur River. According to Salinas police, the last time she was seen was the morning she went missing.
KSBW.com
SPCA Monterey County is looking for owner of stray horse
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray mare. The horse, a bay mare, was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101. Livestock 101 said the horse is not theirs so the horse was taken to the SPCA Monterey County while they look for her owner.
KSBW.com
Fosters Freeze to have grand opening of new north Salinas location
SALINAS, Calif. — A second Fosters Freeze is opening in Salinas, and they will be celebrating with a grand opening on Dec. 10. This new location will be at 105 East Boronda Road and was built from the ground up and is the first Foster's Freeze to do so in 28 years. The new building is California mid-century style and based on one of the original Fosters Freeze locations.
