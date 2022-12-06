ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kingcityrustler.com

King City ‘Move It’ winners receive their prizes

KING CITY — City of King employees Leah Amaya, Yolanda Cervantes, Adriana Granados and Yesenia Rivas with Elisa Martinez of King City Police Department recently received their prizes for winning the team category in Transportation Agency for Monterey County’s Move It Monterey County Challenge this October. The City...
KING CITY, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best & Fun Restaurants in Hollister (CA)

In search of the best restaurants in Hollister, CA? There are quite some nice places to eat in Hollister you can try out. Hollister is the county seat of San Benito County, in California’s Central Coast region, United States. It’s population was 43,346 in 2021. Hollister is famous...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Students in Youth Orchestra Salinas gear up for winter concert

SALINAS, Calif. — Excited but a little nervous, that’s how many of the young musicians at Youth Orchestra Salinas (YOSAL), are feeling while preparing for this weekend's holiday concert. A big day for roughly 200 students. YOSAL is a nonprofit that offers classical music education as an avenue for social change. From singing to playing instruments, everything is free.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Local educator enters Reading Hall of Fame

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — You’ve likely heard of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio or the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. But what about the Reading Hall of Fame?. A UC Santa Cruz professor is now a member of the Reading Hall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Funeral procession held in San Juan Bautista for Angie Lopez

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A procession was held today in the streets of San Juan Bautista in honor of Angie Lopez who died at the age of 95. Lopez worked for the Fairview/Tri Valley Growers for many years, was a private caregiver, and volunteered much of her free time to the Old Mission San Juan Bautista.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Los Gatos High Gets Major Meal Upgrade After Hiring Private Chef Consultant

Students at a South Bay school district got a major meal upgrade. Food at Los Gatos High School is so good, that it’s now spreading to the entire district. "The food was all of the sudden transformed from heat and serve pre-packaged food, to cook from scratch, healthy, locally sourced food,” said Kristi Grasty, assistant principal at Los Gatos High.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by SUV was co-founder of San Jose health care organization

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A SUV hit the co-founder of a San Jose health care organization and killed her Wednesday evening, according to city officials. Maria Marcelo, 47, died in the collision reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Little Orchard Street and Perrymont Avenue, police said.Mayer was the co-founder of Healing Grove Health Center, and at the time of the collision was leading a procession of the Virgen de Juquila, a Oaxacan traditional Christmastime celebration, the center's executive director Brett Bymaster wrote on social media. "No doubt about it, Maria died in the line of duty doing exactly the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast fisherman facing brunt of crab season delays

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Department of Fish and Wildlife is extending its delay on crab season due to the humpback whales off the coast, and the risk they get entangled in fishing gear. This will restrict both commercial and recreational crab fishing. "It's going to be really high...
MOSS LANDING, CA
oldmonterey.org

Winter Wonderland at The Portola Hotel & Spa 2022

Portola Hotel & Spa invites you and your family to enjoy the splendor of the holiday season in our Downtown Monterey hotel. The season's festivities include a series of live musical performances, holiday cookies, wine receptions, and more on various dates in our lobby, December 9-25. Please see Portola Hotel & Spa's Winter Wonderland Calendar for dates and times.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

$115 million approved for trails and bike routes in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The state of California approved $115.8 million in grants to fund active transportation projects in Santa Cruz County. The majority of the funds will go to the constructing segments eight and nine of the Coastal Rail Trail. Approximately $105 million is set aside for the project, which would create a route for pedestrians and cyclists between Seacliff and the city of Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

SPCA Monterey County is looking for owner of stray horse

SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray mare. The horse, a bay mare, was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101. Livestock 101 said the horse is not theirs so the horse was taken to the SPCA Monterey County while they look for her owner.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Fosters Freeze to have grand opening of new north Salinas location

SALINAS, Calif. — A second Fosters Freeze is opening in Salinas, and they will be celebrating with a grand opening on Dec. 10. This new location will be at 105 East Boronda Road and was built from the ground up and is the first Foster's Freeze to do so in 28 years. The new building is California mid-century style and based on one of the original Fosters Freeze locations.
SALINAS, CA

