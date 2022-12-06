Read full article on original website
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Appeals court rules against Walmart in case of Black man killed by police in Ohio store
COLUMBUS – A federal appeals court ruled against Walmart and in favor of the family of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in its Beavercreek location while holding a toy assault weapon. The ruling from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower...
Maine Supreme Court suspends former Franklin County DA's license to practice law
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has suspended for nine months the law license of a former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney who pleaded guilty to tampering with documents in connection with a 12-person marijuana distribution ring. Kayla M. Alves, of Farmington, was sentenced in August to...
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Suspect arrested in Ohio after allegedly shooting man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
A man who Detroit police say shot someone in Greektown last month over an elevator dispute has been arrested in Ohio. The man will be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
KSAT 12
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill...
Multiple drug makers defeated thousands of lawsuits on Zantac cancer claims
The companies involved who marketed the drug still face tens of thousands of other lawsuits in U.S. states, but the latest judgements remove much of their liability.
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
Washington Examiner
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
Griffin Fails to File Paperwork: New Mexico Supreme Court Affirms Couy Griffin Removal
The deposed Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin failed to explain to New Mexico’s highest court how he would challenge his removal from elected office, so the court threw out his appeal.
Three Ohio county workers file lawsuit against union
(The Center Square) – Three Lucas County Job and Family Services employees filed suit Thursday alleging money has been illegally removed from their paycheck and given to a union. Penny Wilson, Theresa Fannin and Kozait Elkhatib filed their suit in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Ohio. They want the court to order their employer and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Ohio Council 8 to stop what they say are unauthorized deductions of dues. ...
Tennessee suspends ex-senator’s law license over guilty plea
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a former Tennessee state senator who pleaded guilty last month to violating federal campaign finance laws. The court suspended former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey’s law license Thursday at the request of the Board of Professional...
WLWT 5
Sources: Prosecutor Joe Deters a finalist for open seat on Ohio Supreme Court
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is a finalist for the open seat on Ohio's Supreme Court, sources confirmed to WLWT. The seat opened up when Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Conner made the decision to step down because of the age limit. Sharon Kennedy was elected in November to...
Measure 114 on hold as state Supreme Court dismisses Oregon AG’s request
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked the state Supreme Court to review a temporary restraining order by a county judge which prevents enforcement of Oregon gun reform Measure 114.
Jim Jordan’s role in the debate over the U.S. Supreme Court’s lack of an ethics code: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Meals and vacations that a wealthy evangelical Ohio couple bestowed on conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices were cited as a reason the nation’s highest court needs an ethics code. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan Jordan spent a hearing Thursday attacking the credibility of the pastor who told...
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
