East Hills mother dies of injuries from shooting that killed her 4-year-old daughter

An East Hills woman died late Tuesday at a hospital, five days after being wounded in a Lincoln-Lemington shooting that killed her 4-year-old daughter.

Temani Lewis, 21, had been scheduled to stand trial next month in connection with a separate shooting over the summer.

The 4-year-old girl, Kaari Thompson, and Lewis, were shot Dec. 1 outside a Pittsburgh grocery store. Thompson, a Pittsburgh Lincoln Early Childhood student, died at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Lewis was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

She had been scheduled to have a non-jury trial starting Jan. 23 in connection with the shooting of two people in Homewood on Aug. 4. She was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

A criminal complaint filed in that case said Pittsburgh police found one of the alleged victims lying on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of Stranahan Street just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen. The other alleged victim was grazed by a bullet, the complaint said.

The complaint said that one of the victims identified Lewis by name when asked by police who shot them. The victim said they had “had issues with (Lewis) in the past.”

Lewis thought one of the victims was romantically interested in her boyfriend, according to the complaint. Lewis fired shots at the victims from a vehicle, the complaint said.

Lewis was arrested Sept. 29 and taken to Allegheny County Jail, where she posted $50,000 bond and was released, court records show.

Pittsburgh police declined to comment earlier on Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation into the Lincoln-Lemington shooting.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey appeared deeply affected by Thompson’s death, citing it during a criticism of recent gun violence during Twitter and Facebook livestreams aired the day after the 4-year-old girl was killed.

“There is no reason a 4-year-old should have been murdered,” said Gainey, who spoke in front of a gaggle of reporters from behind the mayor’s desk in the City-County Building, Downtown. “There’s no reason a 4-year-old should be gunned down in our city, period.”

Three people were hospitalized in connection with that shooting in Lincoln-Lemington, which the mayor calls home.