ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

East Hills mother dies of injuries from shooting that killed her 4-year-old daughter

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FKRS_0jZbnIxZ00
Metro Creative

An East Hills woman died late Tuesday at a hospital, five days after being wounded in a Lincoln-Lemington shooting that killed her 4-year-old daughter.

Temani Lewis, 21, had been scheduled to stand trial next month in connection with a separate shooting over the summer.

The 4-year-old girl, Kaari Thompson, and Lewis, were shot Dec. 1 outside a Pittsburgh grocery store. Thompson, a Pittsburgh Lincoln Early Childhood student, died at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Lewis was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

She had been scheduled to have a non-jury trial starting Jan. 23 in connection with the shooting of two people in Homewood on Aug. 4. She was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

A criminal complaint filed in that case said Pittsburgh police found one of the alleged victims lying on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of Stranahan Street just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen. The other alleged victim was grazed by a bullet, the complaint said.

• Mayor Ed Gainey takes gun violence concerns to social media after 4-year-old's death

The complaint said that one of the victims identified Lewis by name when asked by police who shot them. The victim said they had “had issues with (Lewis) in the past.”

Lewis thought one of the victims was romantically interested in her boyfriend, according to the complaint. Lewis fired shots at the victims from a vehicle, the complaint said.

Lewis was arrested Sept. 29 and taken to Allegheny County Jail, where she posted $50,000 bond and was released, court records show.

Pittsburgh police declined to comment earlier on Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation into the Lincoln-Lemington shooting.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey appeared deeply affected by Thompson’s death, citing it during a criticism of recent gun violence during Twitter and Facebook livestreams aired the day after the 4-year-old girl was killed.

“There is no reason a 4-year-old should have been murdered,” said Gainey, who spoke in front of a gaggle of reporters from behind the mayor’s desk in the City-County Building, Downtown. “There’s no reason a 4-year-old should be gunned down in our city, period.”

Three people were hospitalized in connection with that shooting in Lincoln-Lemington, which the mayor calls home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate accused of threatening man with shotgun

A former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate and retired police officer is facing charges after police said he threatened a man with a shotgun. Anthony “Tony” Moreno, 54, the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, called Pittsburgh police Monday to report that a man was trying to remove dogs from a McClure Avenue residence in Brighton Heights and was not allowed to do so. Moreno is a retired Pittsburgh police officer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Fern Hollow Bridge could open just before Christmas, officials say

Less than one year after collapsing, the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh could reopen before Christmas and reconnect a vital artery in the city’s East End. PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park is anticipated to reopen before the end of 2022, and possibly sometime next week, though there is still some work to finish before an opening date is set.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland officials kick off effort to target blight at Greensburg building set for demolition

It was a bittersweet moment for local officials Tuesday as they contemplated the impending demolition of a 119-year-old building on Greensburg’s South Main Street. “I’m a bit torn, a bit heartbroken,” said Brian Lawrence, executive director of the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority, as he stood across the street from the former Advance Furniture building.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh considers using $1 million from rescue plan to alleviate residents' medical debt

Pittsburgh City Council will consider legislation that would use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help alleviate medical debts for residents. Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced a proposal Tuesday that would allow the city to partner with RIP Medical Debt, a New-York based nonprofit that would buy dischargeable health care debt directly from hospitals and forgive it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Donations in Plum help Toys for Tots celebrate 75th anniversary

Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and thanks to a lot of caring people in Plum, the U.S. Marine Corps-led nonprofit is benefiting substantially. Plum Senior High School’s eighth annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive took place the evening of Dec. 7, with donations from the community adding up to brightening the holidays for a couple of thousand youngsters.
PLUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy