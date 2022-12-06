Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Death of Dallas musician and bar owner leads this week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For the best Christmas lights, go here.1. Dallas musician Jess Barr, one-time guitarist for Slobberbone, dies at 46. A Dallas-Fort Worth musician and club owner has died: Jess Barr, who was a member of seminal alt-country rock band Slobberbone, passed away in the early hours of December 6; he was 46. Friends of the family said he suffered from a heart condition.2. A-list fashion...
These bakeries are the best in Dallas for all your pastry needs: Tripadvisor
The time of the pastry is alive and well during the holiday season, but Friday, December 9 is giving a hefty push on the importance of pastries in the culinary world.
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
The December edition of CultureMap's monthly Where to Eat feature almost always follows the same theme: Where to take your out-of-town guests, coming in for the holidays and ready to try the local favorites. For 2022, the list is broken down into categories to make the selection process even easier, from where to eat if you're on a budget to where to go if you're looking for the big splurge. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now: Best spot for tourists One of the best places to take tourists is downtown Dallas, with city streets you can walk, buildings to ogle, parks to...
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
Here Are Five Holiday Activities For Next Week In North Texas
Holiday season has just started and that means a bunch of Christmas-themed activities will be happening around town. But, as with everything, since there are so many activities it becomes hard to choose. Here is a list of our five favorite activities in North Texas for you to enjoy with...
Downtown Fort Worth to Gain Upscale Italian Restaurant
61 Osteria will begin offering traditional dishes with a focus on seasonal ingredients in early 2023.
Taste of Chicago Now Open In Addison
A second location of the outpost recently opened in historic downtown McKinney in October
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco
Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
Family-owned burger chain hits ritzy Dallas neighborhood shopping center
A small fast-casual Dallas burger chain is about to get a little bigger: Haystack Burgers & Barley is opening a location in Dallas' Preston Forest Shopping Center, at 11700 Preston Rd #732. They're going into what was previously an art gallery, and according to a release will open December 12.Haystack is from husband-and-wife Kevin and Jenny Galvan, who launched the concept in 2013. Jenny has a sales and marketing background which complements Kevin’s food and beverage expertise. He's the fourth generation in his family to own and operate restaurants, and has worked for Houston’s and Pei Wei.This marks the fifth...
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
A guide to holiday fun in Dallas
If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.They even wrote that line. What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays."Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale. There's also a mansion...
Velvet Taco to bring ‘globally inspired’ tacos to Grapevine
Velvet Taco features chicken, vegetable, pork, beef and fish tacos. (Courtesy Velvet Taco) Velvet Taco will open its Grapevine location in February, according to Proof PR. The restaurant will be located at 440 W. SH 114, Grapevine. The Dallas-based restaurant features tacos with “globally inspired recipes,” a press release stated. Its tacos include spicy tikka chicken, fried paneer, falafel, Korean fried rice and more. There are 13 Velvet Taco locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. www.velvettaco.com.
The Hub, new food hall and outdoor venue, makes Texas debut in Allen
An entertainment venue that is described in a release as first-of-its-kind has opened in Allen: Called The Hub, it’s part of The Farm in Allen, the 135-acre mixed-use development from JaRyCo Development and original landowners Bob and Doris Johnson.The Hub is a three-acre open-air venue and 15,000-square foot indoor heated food hall with live music, outdoor movies, sports parties, and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space.There are at least 10 restaurant concepts listed on the website, with six currently open:Crave Roadside Sliders, doing slidersLocal Smoke BBQ, doing BBQ duhRepublic Kitchen & Bar, the local concept whose menu includes spicy fried...
Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
Dallas' Mockingbird Station is on the market
It opened its doors in 2001 next to a DART rail station just east of the SMU campus, and since then Mockingbird Station has received a number of real estate industry awards for its landmark design.
rejournals.com
Suburban Dallas multi-housing community trades to new owner
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit, boutique, value-add multi-housing community located in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Plano. JLL represented the seller. Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset. Built in 1999, the two-story Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0