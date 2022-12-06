ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodsboro, TX

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD: One person arrested accused of speeding and crashing into a parked truck

  VICTORIA, Texas – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning an officer with the Victoria Police Department tried to stop a red charger accused of racing on Laurent St. As the driver approached Sam Houston he lost control and jumped the curb. The driver crashed into an unoccupied white truck parked in the Family Dollar parking lot. The driver of the...
VICTORIA, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Wanted Person in Custody

BISHOP - (News Release) At approximately 10:20PM on 12/02/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift II Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of E. 2nd Street, Bishop, Texas. While checking the area for the burglary suspect, a Supervisory Officer on scene observed a male sitting...
BISHOP, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Oversized load ‘clips’ powerline on Main Street

Photo courtesy: Carolina Astrain VICTORIA, Texas – According to the Victoria Police Department, at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers responded to 3809 N. Main St. in response to a possible hit and run crash. After the investigation, authorities discovered that there was no hit-and-run. Instead, an oversized load did “clip” a line, but no damage was done to...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

3 people stabbed, Victoria Police officers have 1 person in custody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 7 p.m. Monday evening Victoria Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in Victoria and three people were stabbed. Those three individuals were transported to area hospitals. A VPD officer said that they have one suspect in custody. This is a developing story we will have more details later. COPYRIGHT...
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Fatal accident closes FM 624 for 5 hours

The Texas Department of Public Safetys is still investigating a fatal accident that happened near San Patricio County last weekend. The accident, which happened on FM 624 in Jim Wells County, forced authorities to close off a section of the road for nearly five hours. According to the DPS Patrol...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
ARANSAS PASS, TX

