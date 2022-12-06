Read full article on original website
RCSO sheriff defends deputies’ actions in fatal shooting of Woodsboro man
Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales said two RCSO deputies were justified in shooting a Woodsboro man at his residence on Dec. 6. Franco Miguel Anzaldua, 24, died from gunshot wounds shortly after he shot at two RCSO deputies, according to Gonzales. Gonzales said on Dec. 7 he...
VPD: One person arrested accused of speeding and crashing into a parked truck
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning an officer with the Victoria Police Department tried to stop a red charger accused of racing on Laurent St. As the driver approached Sam Houston he lost control and jumped the curb. The driver crashed into an unoccupied white truck parked in the Family Dollar parking lot. The driver of the...
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
Corpus Christi woman found not guilty in nursing student's 2018 murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury found Thelma Villarreal not guilty in the 2018 shooting homicide of 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. Trial began Wednesday in Judge Missy Medary's 347th District Court and resumed Thursday morning, with witnesses giving testimony along with Villarreal herself. Villarreal's defense team said the...
Trial underway for woman accused of killing nurse Alexandra Winfree in 2018
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman charged with the murder of a young nurse four years ago made an appearance in court Wednesday. Thelma Villarreal is accused of shooting 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. The shooting happened in December 2018. Police said Villarreal opened fire -- killing Winfree. Detectives have called...
RCSO investigating officer-involved shooting that left one man dead
One man is dead after the Refugio County Sherriff said he shot at officers outside of residence in Woodsboro.
43-year-old Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening. The crash happened on SH-285 in Kleberg. According to the Police, a silver Nissan and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.
14-year-old arrested after shooting 41-year-old man during a basketball game in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school. A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Avenue One 10...
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
16-year-old remains hospitalized after 'gunfight' with Corpus Christi police officer, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 16-year-old who was shot by a Corpus Christi police officer during a "gunfight" on Dec. 2 remains hospitalized, according to an update on the shooting from the Corpus Christi Police Department on Monday. Officials with the department originally said the person who was shot...
Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck
, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Wanted Person in Custody
BISHOP - (News Release) At approximately 10:20PM on 12/02/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift II Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of E. 2nd Street, Bishop, Texas. While checking the area for the burglary suspect, a Supervisory Officer on scene observed a male sitting...
Oversized load ‘clips’ powerline on Main Street
Photo courtesy: Carolina Astrain VICTORIA, Texas – According to the Victoria Police Department, at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers responded to 3809 N. Main St. in response to a possible hit and run crash. After the investigation, authorities discovered that there was no hit-and-run. Instead, an oversized load did “clip” a line, but no damage was done to...
Woman identified in Crews Street homicide, man jailed and charged with murder
Melissa Hernandez's family asked police to perform a welfare check after they hadn't heard from her in days, officials said. That's when her body was found.
Game Wardens of Texas say illegal trade of species is a large problem
The Texas Game Wardens protect the state's wildlife from illegal trade and said it's a large problem here in Texas.
Arrest report reveals stabbing victim was 'scared' of man accused of murder
KRIS 6 News obtained the arrest affidavit on Monday afternoon, which stated officers found the woman — identified as Melissa Hernandez — in a residence under some blankets with dozens of stab wounds.
3 people stabbed, Victoria Police officers have 1 person in custody
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 7 p.m. Monday evening Victoria Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in Victoria and three people were stabbed. Those three individuals were transported to area hospitals. A VPD officer said that they have one suspect in custody. This is a developing story we will have more details later. COPYRIGHT...
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into...
Fatal accident closes FM 624 for 5 hours
The Texas Department of Public Safetys is still investigating a fatal accident that happened near San Patricio County last weekend. The accident, which happened on FM 624 in Jim Wells County, forced authorities to close off a section of the road for nearly five hours. According to the DPS Patrol...
Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death
, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
