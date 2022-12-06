Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Bustle
Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
Bad Bunny Surprisingly Announced He's "Taking A Break" From His Very Busy Career Next Year
The Grammy-winning artist is constantly breaking records, but now it's time for him to take a break from performing.
Bustle
How The Snapchat Dog Filter Played A Role In Harry & Meghan's First Date
It’s finally here. The first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries have dropped, and they say a whole lot about the royal couple. One of the most standout moments was the truth behind their first meeting, which up until this point, was believed to have been a blind date. But as the couple explained in the episode, that wasn’t the case at all.
Bustle
A New Harry & Meghan Clip Reveals Unseen Sussex Wedding Photos & Memories
The whole world saw a lot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day in May 2018, but the entirety of the glitzy royal affair wasn’t for public consumption. Viewers didn’t get to follow the couple to their reception at St. George’s Hall afterward, or to the big private celebration at Frogmore House that followed. It’s only now, with the release of their documentary series, Harry & Meghan, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered a look at more intimate moments from their nuptials, including their first dance as a married couple.
Bustle
Harry & Meghan's Body Language Shows They Are “Crazy About Each Other”
It’s no secret that body language can reveal a lot: leaning into someone can indicate interest and attention while avoiding eye contact can mean a person is hiding something. Couples in the public eye are often scrutinized when it comes to their body language, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry certainly aren’t exempt from the attention. Their new Netflix documentary, aptly titled Harry & Meghan, focuses on their lives before and after controversially breaking from the royal family in 2020. Bustle spoke to body language expert Blanca Cobb about how to interpret their physicality, and she unequivocally determined that their love for each other is genuine.
Bustle
Lady Gaga Tries The Wednesday TikTok Dance Trend Set To Her Song “Bloody Mary”
Lady Gaga is a pro at dancing with her hands above her head like Jesus says, and her latest TikTok only proves it. On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga performed Jenna Ortega’s viral dance from the popular Netflix series Wednesday, which TikTok users have set to her 2011 Born This Way track “Bloody Mary,” much to Gaga’s enjoyment.
Bustle
Lily James' Hair Bow At The 2022 British Fashion Awards Was Stunning
The 2022 British Fashion Awards are officially behind us — but not without some seriously iconic red carpet moments to fawn over for days and week to come. Among my personal favorites of the star-studded night? Florence Pugh’s strikingly deep scarlet lip, Rita Ora’s mesmerizing mermaid prosthetics, and of course: Lily James’ structural hair bow (that is *literally* made from strands of hair).
Bustle
I Am Ruth Will Hit Close To Home For Parents With Teenagers
Channel 4’s anthology series I Am has cause quite a buzz since it first premiered with season one in 2019. This month, it’s returning for its third series with a special two-hour episode to kick things off: I Am Ruth. Previous I Am episodes have seen the likes of Letitia Wright, Gemma Chan, and Suranne Jones appear in the lead roles. Each episode of the series spotlights a standalone storyline, often told through a deeply personal lens. Continuing this theme is I Am Ruth, an episode that spotlights the effects of social media on teenagers. But, the questions is, is I Am Ruth based on a true story?
Bustle
How To Get “Glazed Donut Nails” At Home
Sometimes the best ideas come when you least expect them. That’s exactly how the number one manicure trend of 2022 — glazed donut nails — came to be. “It was really unexpected and unplanned,” celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt tells Bustle over email. “[Hailey Bieber and I] decided on the nail look last minute before the 2022 Met Gala.”
Bustle
Janine & Gregory Danced & Almost Kissed On Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson has made no secret of her plans to make Abbott Elementary’s Janine and Gregory a slow, slow burn. “We want to explore this relationship,” the series star and creator told TVLine in February, “but sometimes, all you’re having is a crush.”. Brunson echoed...
Bustle
Bustle Daily Newsletter: December 9, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 9, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Jillian Mercado On Representation In The Metaverse. “What even is the metaverse?” is all Bustle’s senior beauty editor, Erin...
Bustle
Prince Harry Calls His 2005 Nazi Costume “One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life”
For the most part, Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary revisits the past six years of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, which began when a mutual friend set them up in 2016. However, the new documentary, which premiered on Dec. 8, also dedicates some time to Harry’s and Meghan’s respective journeys before meeting each other — including one particularly controversial moment from Harry’s past.
15 Times Women Realized Love Isn't Always Enough To Make A Relationship Work
"When I realized that he didn't want the life I was working toward, and only said he did because he didn't want to break up."
Bustle
Everything To Know About A Potential Back In The Groove Season 2
Though Back in the Groove’s showrunner, Elan Gale, also executive produced The Bachelor franchise and created HBO Max’s FBoy Island, the Hulu reality dating series has its own unique twist. At the show’s magical Groove Hotel, three single women in their 40s check out of their comfort zones and get back into the dating scene with a pool of single men who are “half their age.” Whether they find the “perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between,” the ultimate goal is for the co-leads to fall in love with themselves first while rediscovering their youth and breaking through “the double standards older women face every day.” Oh yeah, and they get to have a lot of fun in the process, too.
Bustle
FLO Switched Up The Ultimate Break-Up Trope In “Cardboard Box”
If you’re not familiar with London-based pop trio FLO yet, it’s time to get acquainted. Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer are the latest winners of the BRITs’ Rising Star award, which has previously tipped the likes of Adele, Florence + the Machine, and Sam Fender for success. And the momentum behind the group’s debut single “Cardboard Box” hasn’t slowed since its original release in Mar. 2022. Judging by the song’s irresistibly catchy spin on a relationship falling apart in one jaw-dropping discovery, it’s easy to see why. But what is the massive hit, which has racked up over 17 million streams on Spotify already, about?
Bustle
Back In The Groove?
It’s been a few weeks since Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 came to an end, but fortunately, fans of beachy reality romance didn’t need to wait too long for their next obsession. Hulu’s Back in the Groove follows three women in their 40s as they flirt and forge connections with younger men at a beach resort, The Groove Hotel, in the Dominican Republic. The goal, per Hulu, “is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE.”
Bustle
Emily Ratajkowski Believes You Should, In Fact, Get Bangs
In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Emily Ratajkowski shares her go-to self-care practice and the beauty product she can’t live without. Emily Ratajkowski has...
Comments / 0