Everett, WA

Flying Magazine

Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue

The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
The Verge

Alphabet’s Wing shows off drone deliveries from new command center

Wing, the delivery-by-drone company under Alphabet’s umbrella, is revealing its new remote operations center where pilots can monitor multiple missions at a time. Its latest facility is stationed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, the same place it's been operating local deliveries for companies like Walgreens. The Texas location...
CBS News

Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on FAA to change how it tests airplane seat sizes

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill on Thursday that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink how it tests airline seat sizes. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Vacating of Aircraft Cabin (EVAC) Act, would require the FAA to look at how children, seniors, disabled people and carry-on bags can impact aircraft evacuation times.
defensenews.com

Tomorrow’s ‘Top Guns’ will have uncrewed jets flying in the formation

Maverick’s next wingman might be a drone. Make that four or five collaborative combat aircraft, or CCA, working together to execute a set of “plays” with minimal direction from a human pilot, who “quarterbacks” the mission from a formation positioned near those drones. That’s the...
WRAL

Freight railroad service is terrible, even without the threat of a strike

CNN — The fact that a freight railroad strike didn't start on Friday is a huge win for the US economy and its still struggling supply chain. But that doesn't mean freight railroads are providing good service to their customers. Many of the problems tangling up the supply chain,...
Aviation International News

Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s

Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...

