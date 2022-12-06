Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Related
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
Flying Magazine
Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue
The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
The Last 747 Ever Built Has Rolled Off Boeing’s Production Line (Updated)
Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty ImagesAfter well over a half century of production, Boeing has built its final example of the iconic 747 Jumbo Jet.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
Boeing Bet Big on Defense -- and Lost
Do large losses in Boeing's defense and space businesses make Boeing stock uninvestable?
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet
The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment.
Boeing Starliner: Live updates
Read live updates of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft development as it moves towards sending humans to space for the first time.
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington
The Verge
Alphabet’s Wing shows off drone deliveries from new command center
Wing, the delivery-by-drone company under Alphabet’s umbrella, is revealing its new remote operations center where pilots can monitor multiple missions at a time. Its latest facility is stationed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, the same place it's been operating local deliveries for companies like Walgreens. The Texas location...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on FAA to change how it tests airplane seat sizes
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill on Thursday that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink how it tests airline seat sizes. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Vacating of Aircraft Cabin (EVAC) Act, would require the FAA to look at how children, seniors, disabled people and carry-on bags can impact aircraft evacuation times.
defensenews.com
Tomorrow’s ‘Top Guns’ will have uncrewed jets flying in the formation
Maverick’s next wingman might be a drone. Make that four or five collaborative combat aircraft, or CCA, working together to execute a set of “plays” with minimal direction from a human pilot, who “quarterbacks” the mission from a formation positioned near those drones. That’s the...
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
Northrop and the US Air Force to release stealth bomber B-21 very soon
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force will introduce the B-21 stealth bomber on December 2nd 2022, according to a press release by the multinational aerospace and defense technology company. The advent of the bomber will represent a generational leap in aircraft technology and development. The B-21 is the Air...
WRAL
Freight railroad service is terrible, even without the threat of a strike
CNN — The fact that a freight railroad strike didn't start on Friday is a huge win for the US economy and its still struggling supply chain. But that doesn't mean freight railroads are providing good service to their customers. Many of the problems tangling up the supply chain,...
Aviation International News
Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s
Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...
WRAL
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
CNN — China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs. The agreement comes during the Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the...
Comments / 0