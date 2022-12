Officials with Peoria Unified School District said it appeared no one was in serious condition. RAW VIDEO: Brittney Griner leaves Russian prison, reacts to her release. TASS news agency on Thursday published footage of the US basketball star Brittney Griner on her way back home following the swap for Russian national Viktor Bout. Griner was reportedly released from a penal colony in Russia’s Mordovia region and taken to the exchange site on a special plane. "I’m happy", she said in the video. Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Viktor Bout, who was serving out a prison sentence in the United States on arms trafficking charges, was returning to Russia as a result of an agreement with the US to exchange him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in Russia of drug smuggling. The swap took place in Abu Dhabi, and now Bout is on board a special flight on its way to Moscow.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO