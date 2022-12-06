ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTOP

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
WTOP

Maryland politicians decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December

While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect a new slate of leaders following a calamitous election cycle, one GOP consultant is pushing an idea to help build the party from the ground up.
WTOP

Decomposing body found in Montgomery Co. gas station shooting suspect’s home

A suspect is in custody for the shooting death of a White Oak, Maryland, gas station employee Thursday afternoon — and authorities later found a woman dead in his apartment. Montgomery County officials said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was arrested Friday morning and accused of killing 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, a clerk at a Shell gas station convenience store, the day prior.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Boston College Eagles play the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (4-5) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -10; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats and the Boston College Eagles play at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Eagles are 5-4 in non-conference play. Boston College is 2-3 in games...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA

