Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How long is Stephen Curry out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star
The Warriors are currently dealing with some injuries to their core. In addition to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State was without Stephen Curry in its loss to Utah on Wednesday. It marked only the third game Curry has missed so far this season. Rest on the second night...
Sporting News
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk
The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Sporting News
Raiders vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Raiders (5-7) take on the Rams (3-9) to open Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to keep their slim AFC wild-card hopes alive. Las Vegas used to play in Los Angeles and should...
Sporting News
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game
It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
Sporting News
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can still earn AFC wild card spot after heartbreaking Rams loss
The Raiders' disappointing roller coaster of a first season under coach Josh McDaniels continued in Thursday night's shocking upset loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas is nos 5-8 overall after Week 14 and fading in the NFL playoff picture. If the Raiders fall short of earning their...
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The Patriots and Cardinals will try to snap their two-game losing streaks when they play each on Monday Night Football. The Patriots enter this late-season primetime contest as a 1.5-point favorite, while the total is set at O/U 43.5 points, according to BetMGM. While this isn't an appealing MNF matchup on paper, there's still enough offensive talent on both teams for DFS players to throw together a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Kris Letang ‘Available’ to play Saturday, is game time decision
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang took another, albeit figurative step, toward returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Saturday evening. Coach Mike Sullivan, who termed Letang out on Friday, did not do so on Saturday. Speaking two hours before puck drop on Saturday when the Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres,...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Sporting News
What channel is The Match on in 2022? How to watch Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match
Let's leave this one to the professionals. Through the years, "The Match" has evolved from something of a serious exhibition to a little bit more of a sideshow featuring amateur golfers. With the latest iteration, the format shifts a bit back to the former. (Sorry, Patrick Mahomes.) It's a foursome...
Sporting News
Do the Timberwolves already regret the Rudy Gobert trade? Why Minnesota's experiment is off to shaky start
Trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves was supposed to be the start of a hard reset for the Jazz. Guess what? Ahead of Gobert's return to Utah on Friday, the Jazz actually have a better record than the Timberwolves. That speaks to a couple of things. One, how much more...
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield's unbelievable comeback in Rams debut: 'Absolutely Incredible'
What many expected to be a quiet edition of "Thursday Night Football" turned chaotic when Baker Mayfield led a wild comeback win over the Raiders just 48 hours after the Rams claimed him off waivers. Mayfield, who didn't even start the game, led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter...
Sporting News
Al Michaels was not a fan of Rams PA announcer's incessant 'Whose House' chant: 'I hate it'
Al Michaels has delighted NFL fans so far this season on Amazon's inaugural year of "Thursday Night Football" by being the exact opposite of delightful, and that continued in Los Angeles as the Raiders played the Rams. When the Rams did their customary pregame chant of "whose house? Rams house!"...
Sporting News
'I had the feeling that Gonzaga was different': Alex Toohey's path to college basketball super power
Alex Toohey always wanted to play college basketball. Be it wanting to follow in his big brother’s footsteps, the allure of being an on-campus legend, or the chance to make a run in the iconic March Madness tournament, a trip to the NCAA always felt part of the 18-year-old’s plan.
Comments / 0