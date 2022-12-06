ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk

The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sporting News

How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The Patriots and Cardinals will try to snap their two-game losing streaks when they play each on Monday Night Football. The Patriots enter this late-season primetime contest as a 1.5-point favorite, while the total is set at O/U 43.5 points, according to BetMGM. While this isn't an appealing MNF matchup on paper, there's still enough offensive talent on both teams for DFS players to throw together a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kris Letang ‘Available’ to play Saturday, is game time decision

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang took another, albeit figurative step, toward returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Saturday evening. Coach Mike Sullivan, who termed Letang out on Friday, did not do so on Saturday. Speaking two hours before puck drop on Saturday when the Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy