ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals

Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
Sporting News

How many Morocco players were born in other countries? List of World Cup squad members born in Spain, France and Canada

Morocco take on Portugal in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals as Walid Regragui masterminded an incredible penalty shootout win over Spain in the Round of 16. The Atlas Lions has impressed in Qatar, with their meeting against Portugal just fourth time an African nation has reached the last eight, with no team from the continent ever reaching the semifinals.
Sporting News

How Morocco made World Cup semifinals: Historic run by Atlas Lions is no fluke

It would be hyperbolic to suggest the scenes were unprecedented that developed after Morocco advanced to the World Cup semifinals for the first time in their history, for the first time by any country from the Arab World and the first time by any African team. But only by a little.
The Independent

Harry Kane becomes England’s joint top goalscorer after World Cup penalty

Harry Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record with 53 goals for the Three Lions on a bittersweet evening after defeat to France at the World Cup.The Tottenham striker converted a penalty against Les Bleus in the quarter-final tie in Qatar, only to miss a second after Olivier Giroud had put the world champions back in front.Kane therefore missed a chance to move clear and become the outright record goalscorer for his country, smashing over the bar in his second head-to-head contest against club teammate Hugo Lloris.Didier Deschamps’ world champions held their nerve late on to advance to the...
Sporting News

Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022

Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News

Why is Morocco World Cup goalkeeper Yassine Bounou called Bono? Explaining the Atlas Lions star's show-stopping nickname

It's not every day that you displace a global icon. Then again, not everyone is like Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The 6-ft-5in shotstopper, better known by his footballing moniker, Bono, thrust himself into the global sports consciousness after holding Spain scoreless in the Atlas Lions' penalty shootout win in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Sporting News

'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo

Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Sporting News

Lionel Messi penalty kick history: Argentina captain's record on penalties

There is no denying that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time. He has achieved so much success with his clubs and country and dazzled football fans the world over for nearly 20 years with his supreme skill and talent. Some call him a magician, others...

Comments / 0

Community Policy