Sporting News
Lionel Messi rips referee after World Cup record 18 yellows: Mateu Lahoz turns quarterfinal into card fest
A dramatic win on penalty kicks gave Lionel Messi and Argentina a victory over the Netherlands, sending them through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. But that didn't stop them from being livid after the match. Messi and his teammates were furious with the performance of Spanish referee Antonio...
Sporting News
World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals
Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
Sporting News
How many Morocco players were born in other countries? List of World Cup squad members born in Spain, France and Canada
Morocco take on Portugal in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals as Walid Regragui masterminded an incredible penalty shootout win over Spain in the Round of 16. The Atlas Lions has impressed in Qatar, with their meeting against Portugal just fourth time an African nation has reached the last eight, with no team from the continent ever reaching the semifinals.
Sporting News
How Morocco made World Cup semifinals: Historic run by Atlas Lions is no fluke
It would be hyperbolic to suggest the scenes were unprecedented that developed after Morocco advanced to the World Cup semifinals for the first time in their history, for the first time by any country from the Arab World and the first time by any African team. But only by a little.
Harry Kane becomes England’s joint top goalscorer after World Cup penalty
Harry Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record with 53 goals for the Three Lions on a bittersweet evening after defeat to France at the World Cup.The Tottenham striker converted a penalty against Les Bleus in the quarter-final tie in Qatar, only to miss a second after Olivier Giroud had put the world champions back in front.Kane therefore missed a chance to move clear and become the outright record goalscorer for his country, smashing over the bar in his second head-to-head contest against club teammate Hugo Lloris.Didier Deschamps’ world champions held their nerve late on to advance to the...
Sporting News
Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022
Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News
Where to watch England vs France in USA: Live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2022 quarterfinal
In the greatest test for either side so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England face France in a tantalizing quarterfinal. Kylian Mbappe has been as prolific in Qatar as competing nations feared he would be. He leads the race for the golden boot with five goals in four matches.
Sporting News
When is France vs. Morocco at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for semifinal match
France will meet Morocco in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning their heavyweight clash in the final eight with England. France will start as favourites but Morocco are used to being underdogs after knocking out European opponents in Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their dazzling unbeaten run.
Sporting News
Who is Dave the Cat? England's Qatar World Cup hotel stray could turn into good luck charm
After losing the Euros final on penalties in 2021, England will be hoping to end their silverware drought at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and have stumbled upon a possible lucky charm. The Three Lions have only every made one World Cup final which they won in 1966....
Sporting News
Why is Morocco World Cup goalkeeper Yassine Bounou called Bono? Explaining the Atlas Lions star's show-stopping nickname
It's not every day that you displace a global icon. Then again, not everyone is like Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The 6-ft-5in shotstopper, better known by his footballing moniker, Bono, thrust himself into the global sports consciousness after holding Spain scoreless in the Atlas Lions' penalty shootout win in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo
Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi is unstoppable at World Cup: Other teams have a plan, but it's no match for Argentina captain's magic
Obviously, Croatia will enter with a plan. Muscle the little guys and hope the ref is judicious with the cards?. Lionel Messi has seen all of this, as recently as the quarterfinals, when Louis van Gaal and the Netherlands tried every means that can be transacted without hardware to stop Messi and Argentina. The Albiceleste celebrated, anyway.
Sporting News
Why is Morocco MAR at FIFA World Cup? Explaining the tricode used for African country at Qatar 2022
One team that's really turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is Morocco. The African team has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time and conceded just one goal across four games in Qatar. Morocco have quickly become fan favourites across the world, with the side...
Sporting News
Morocco vs Portugal live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match in Qatar as both sides see early chances
Morocco will look to continue their remarkable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign when they take on Portugal in the quarterfinals. The only African team remaining in Qatar, Morocco topped their group before beating Spain in a penalty shootout in the last 16 to spark jubilation among their vast travelling support.
Sporting News
'I wanted him to stay' - Ten Hag reveals Cristiano Ronaldo did not tell him he desired Man Utd exit before Piers Morgan interview
Erik ten Hag has revealed that he didn't know Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Man Utd before seeing his infamous interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo left Man Utd by 'mutual consent' last month. Preceded by explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Didn't tell Ten Hag he wanted out beforehand. WHAT HAPPENED?...
Sporting News
England vs France live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal as France retake lead and Kane skies penalty
FRA – Aurelien Tchouameni (17), Olivier Giroud (78) England (4-3-3 right to left): 1. Pickford (GK) — 2. Walker, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw — 8. Henderson, 4. Rice, 22. Bellingham — 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 20. Foden. France lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): 1....
Sporting News
Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing title fight
FIRST DIRECT ARENA, LEEDS — Josh Warrington has a potentially blockbuster 2023 in store but the IBF featherweight champion must first negotiate the dangerous challenge posed by Mexico's Luis Alberto Lopez in front of his adoring Leeds public. Warrington is making the first defence of his second reign, having...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi penalty kick history: Argentina captain's record on penalties
There is no denying that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time. He has achieved so much success with his clubs and country and dazzled football fans the world over for nearly 20 years with his supreme skill and talent. Some call him a magician, others...
