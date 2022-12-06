WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO