3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
A hug from a FedEx driver helps calm a man in crisis who later died in Fairfax County police custody
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome. Douglass Kennedo was driving his...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
WUSA
Exclusive: Video shows gun store owner firing at undercover cop car
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Video of a controversial shooting outside a Rockville gun store early Tuesday is being used to try to prove that the now-jailed man shown firing his gun at an undercover police car was acting in self-defense. Attorney David Martella says his client, Andy Raymond, was put...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head
A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body Found Inside Silver Spring Murder Suspect's Apartment: Police
Police investigators in Maryland made a ghastly discovery on Thursday night as they were investigating a Montgomery County murder after a gas station store clerk was found gunned down in Silver Spring, authorities say. First responders investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Shell...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
mocoshow.com
Thirty-One-Year-Old Man Arrested for Shell Station Homicide; Decomposed Body of Pregnant Woman Discovered
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. At approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
