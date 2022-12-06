ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

WUSA9

MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head

A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed on street in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

