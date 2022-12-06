ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CultureMap Austin

Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting

It’ll be a little hard to explain in the group chat: yes, it’s a hot, new restaurant, and yes, it’s at the senior living center. But according to chef Stephan Pyles (whose 12 James Beard Award nominations say he can open a restaurant wherever he wants), it’s just a regular restaurant. Well, maybe a little nicer.More specifically, this is his answer to the truckstop café he was “raised in.” That was in Big Spring, Texas, out by Midland, and while that location and very niche restaurant genre is a point of pride, Pyles is transcending it, not unlike the common...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers occasionally, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised for their food and service.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four fantastic steakhouses in Texas that have really good online reviews and are highly praised for their food.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas

VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
KHOU

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas' New Upgraded Paper Tags Aimed at Eliminating Fraud Arrive Friday

The TxDOT is rolling out new paper tags on Friday.Photo byEnrique Macias/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The new paper tags come with better security features to help law enforcement crackdown on counterfeit paper tags. NBC 5 reports that the TxDMV discussed the changes during a meeting in Austin on Thursday. NBC 5 exposed how massive the fraudulent paper tag problem is.
TEXAS STATE
