Colorado Springs, CO

Daily Montanan

Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old suspect in last month’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, entered the popular LGBTQ nightclub clad in body armor and wielding an AR-15 rifle and “opened fire indiscriminately” on club patrons, investigators alleged in newly unsealed documents. Aldrich was formally charged Tuesday on more than 300 counts including […] The post Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
FOX21News.com

Escaped convict arrested in Pueblo

Trees for Troops taking place at Fort Carson on Friday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs

WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting. At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. WATCH: Colorado Springs boy steals show with amazing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4. Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New information indicates that the three-year controversy over whether to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, or move it to Huntsville, Alabama, should be decided before the end of the year. KRDO Gen. James Dickinson, speaking during an online forum two weeks ago, responded to a question The post Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC News

NBC News

