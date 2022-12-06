Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Why extremism experts say it's worth discussing the Colorado shooting suspect's pronouns
Attorneys for the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado said in court filings the suspect is nonbinary and uses “they” and “them” pronouns. This revelation has raised more questions than answers about the attack and the person police have charged for it.
Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old suspect in last month’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, entered the popular LGBTQ nightclub clad in body armor and wielding an AR-15 rifle and “opened fire indiscriminately” on club patrons, investigators alleged in newly unsealed documents. Aldrich was formally charged Tuesday on more than 300 counts including […] The post Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
Insight into the alleged Club Q shooter's final months from his 'only face-to-face friend'
Xavier Kraus’ bizarre friendship with a future accused mass shooter started with the most neighborly cliché’ — a knock on his apartment door for a borrowed cup of sugar. Just over a year later, his life has become a nightmare of attorneys, FBI agents and reporters...
FOX21News.com
Escaped convict arrested in Pueblo
Trees for Troops taking place at Fort Carson on Friday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
Unsealed court document gives new details in Club Q shooting
An arrest affidavit unsealed Wednesday in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub showed images from the shooter's arrival and gave more detail about what happened after, including what the suspect reportedly told staff at the hospital.
KKTV
WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs
WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting. At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. WATCH: Colorado Springs boy steals show with amazing...
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI isn’t sharing a lot of details with the public about activity that was carried out in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several 11 News viewers reached out after they noticed the federal law enforcement agency in an area near London Lane...
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
cpr.org
Why the El Paso County sheriff says he couldn’t use Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law to stop the Club Q shooting
El Paso County law-enforcement leaders on Thursday defended their handling of a previous incident involving the person now charged with killing five people in the shooting attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs. The statement was a response to criticism and questions about whether the sheriff’s office could have used...
EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack
The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect's assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity and pronouns — and some sensitive questions around them — back in the spotlight. Respecting Anderson Lee Aldrich’s request to be referenced with they/them pronouns does not amount to placating someone accused of...
Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4. Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked […]
$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New information indicates that the three-year controversy over whether to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, or move it to Huntsville, Alabama, should be decided before the end of the year. KRDO Gen. James Dickinson, speaking during an online forum two weeks ago, responded to a question The post Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police: Suspects caught stealing fuel from Springs gas station, 1 suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are still looking for one suspect after two men were caught red-handed stealing huge quantities of fuel from a south Colorado Springs gas station. Police tell 11 News this is a crime happening all over the country. Officers were tipped off before 8:30 Thursday...
Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
KKTV
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
KRDO
Woman desperately searching for her mother’s ashes after urn was stolen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is asking anyone with information to come forward after someone broke into her car, stealing her mother's ashes. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, K'La Docken's car was broken into on Dec. 1 in the 1800 block of E. Bijou St. Docken...
