Meet Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: See His Net Worth, Job and How They Met
All she wants for Christmas is him! Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have been in a low-key relationship since 2016, and there’s a lot to learn about her supportive beau. What Is Bryan Tanaka’s Net Worth...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Singing Her Song
Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire"...
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Addresses Speculation She Will Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Panel (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke has officially bid farewell to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime pro dancer delivered a stunning performance during Monday's Season 31 finale, and capped off her time on the series beautifully. Now, with her exit as a dancer -- timed with Len Goodman's departure as a DWTS judge...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source
All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar.Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Inside Mariah Carey’s Christmas Plans With Twins and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
No one loves Christmas like Mariah Carey and she does it big every year alongside her twins and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’
Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
Christina Aguilera Dazzles In A Show-Stopping Purple Dress
Christina Aguilera put on a sizzling and busty display in a plunging purple gown while gracing the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards. The 41-year-old pop sensation looked like a million dollars while attending the high-profile event in Las Vegas, NV last week, and she definitely dressed to impress.
Nick Cannon posts heart-breaking tribute to baby boy on anniversary of his death
Nick Cannon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son on the anniversary of his death. In December last year, the television presented revealed that his five-month-old baby Zen had tragically died from a brain tumour. In a post to social media at the time, the 42-year-old explained that his...
Britney Spears Praises Sister Jamie Lynn Following Heated Feud: 'So Brave & Inspiring'
Making amends?Britney Spears praised her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Friday, December 2 — the same day the pop star turned 41. "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!" she captioned a photo of Jamie Lynn, 31, playing a guitar and sitting down near a counter top via Instagram. Of course, fans were confused...
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Kids As Insider Reveals She'll 'Never Try & Stop' Kanye West From Seeing Their Tots Despite His Antics
Mama bear Kim Kardashian is continuing to put family first. The reality star has refrained from commenting on ex-husband Kanye West's recent racist tirades, choosing to put all of her energy into bonding with their four tots, as evident by her recent social media posts.On Thursday, December 8, the makeup mogul shared a few black and white photos depicting their two youngest children — son Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4 — on an inflatable bouncy slide with some pals.The SKIMS founder captioned the pics with a black heart emoji, with fans pointing out the likeness between Kardashian and her...
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
