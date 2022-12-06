Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Group kidnaps, stabs, robs man ‘smoking weed’ on Miami street corner, police say
MIAMI – A man who told cops he was “smoking weed” on a street corner in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood ended up being kidnapped, beaten, stabbed and robbed by a group of four men last month, according to an arrest report; police have since made at least two arrests in the case.
Click10.com
Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade
AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
Click10.com
Police looking for Broward thieves who rob, sometimes shoot people selling items online
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are trying to track down a group of thieves using social media to commit armed robberies. Since Nov. 30, police in the city have been dealing with numerous robberies and a shooting that left a man dead. “We can have two people out there...
Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Click10.com
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
Click10.com
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after video shows him punching handcuffed hospital patient
MIAMI – A City of Miami firefighter was seen on video punching a handcuffed patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital. It happened back in October and the video was sent to Local 10 on Monday. In the video, you can see the man being wheeled into the hospital, talking to...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police officer found not guilty of battery to ask for reinstatement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a jury found him not guilty of battery, Officer Steven Pohorence will be asking the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to reinstate him, his defense attorneys said. Pohorence will also fight for pay after prosecutors charged him with battery for pushing a woman who was...
Click10.com
Detectives search for men after shooting injures 2 women in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two men who were in a car when they ambushed and shot at four women in another car — injuring two of them — on Monday, in northeast Miami-Dade County. Police officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department found the...
Click10.com
Carjacking suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County made several arrests following a carjacking. The vehicle was stolen on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Hollywood early Monday evening. Police officers caught up with the vehicle on Washington Street and US 441. It was at that location that the...
Click10.com
Wig Store owners considering shutting Tamarac business following multiple robberies
TAMARAC, Fla. – A South Florida wig store has been robbed numerous times, with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the family business. The repeated robberies happened in Tamarac. It’s gotten so bad the owner is considering closing her doors to protect her family. Surveillance...
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Click10.com
Man shot in hand in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood during attempted armed robbery
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in Brickell. The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the hand. Police...
Click10.com
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
Click10.com
Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Click10.com
Woman who jumped into Biscayne Bay rescued, in critical condition
MIAMI – Rescuers from multiple agencies pulled a woman who jumped from a boat into Biscayne Bay Tuesday, according to Miami Fire Rescue. An agency spokesperson said just after 5:15 p.m. that crews rescued the woman near Jungle Island, on Miami’s Watson Island. Officials said she was in...
Click10.com
BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree. Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter. “This is shop with the sheriff....
Click10.com
‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is’: FTX founder arrested, denied bail
MIAMI – One of the biggest names in cryptocurrency has been placed under arrest. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges after his high-profile company lost billions of investor dollars. His arrest in the Bahamas comes on the heels of FTX filing...
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
Click10.com
4 injured in boat explosion in North Bay Village, officials say
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Four people were injured Sunday after a boat exploded in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The explosion was reported at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th St. According to fire rescue officials, the victims were all transported to...
Click10.com
Miami was once coined the ‘crypto capital’ by its mayor, but how are things looking now?
MIAMI – The crypto-currency world has been shaken following the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto company FTX. He is facing several federal charges including wire fraud and money laundering after his high-profile firm lost billions of dollars for investors. The 13-page indictment accuses Bankman-Fried of devising...
