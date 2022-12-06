ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade

AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Carjacking suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County made several arrests following a carjacking. The vehicle was stolen on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Hollywood early Monday evening. Police officers caught up with the vehicle on Washington Street and US 441. It was at that location that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman who jumped into Biscayne Bay rescued, in critical condition

MIAMI – Rescuers from multiple agencies pulled a woman who jumped from a boat into Biscayne Bay Tuesday, according to Miami Fire Rescue. An agency spokesperson said just after 5:15 p.m. that crews rescued the woman near Jungle Island, on Miami’s Watson Island. Officials said she was in...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree. Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter. “This is shop with the sheriff....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

4 injured in boat explosion in North Bay Village, officials say

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Four people were injured Sunday after a boat exploded in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The explosion was reported at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th St. According to fire rescue officials, the victims were all transported to...
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy