Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner Gets 6 Years in $1B Corruption Case
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina’s current vice president and the country’s former president, was found guilty of fraud charges on Tuesday in a high-profile corruption case, with a three-judge panel ordering her to serve six years in prison. The sentence is considerably lower than the 12-year term that Argentine prosecutors sought, arguing that the alleged scheme, which was related to public construction contracts, had cost the government nearly $1 billion. The panel also handed Kirchner, a divisive figure who held presidential office twice between 2007 and 2015, a lifetime ban from public office. Both the prison term and the ban will effectively remain in limbo until Kirchner has exhausted her appeals, a process that is expected to take years. “This sentencing, my compatriots, is not one based on the laws of the constitution,” the politician said following the verdict. “This is a parallel state, a judicial mafia.” The 69-year-old, who was widely expected to explore another presidential bid next year, also swore fiercely that she planned to step back from politics, saying, “I won’t be a candidate for anything, not president, not senator. My name will not be on any ballot.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in the history of the republic after hours of wrangling between the legislature and the departing president, who had tried to prevent an impeachment vote. Boluarte, a 60--year-old lawyer, called for a political truce and the installation of a national unity government. “What I ask for is a space, a time to rescue the country,” she said.
Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges
When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
Peru's whirlwind political drama: What comes next?
On Wednesday, Peruvians lived through a three-hour political drama when their president Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections. But his attempt to stay in power failed. Lawmakers rejected the decree and voted to replace Castillo with the vice president. Now, Castillo is in prison and Peru has its sixth new president in the last six years. Marco Werman speaks with Peruvian journalist and political analyst Andrea Moncada about the significance of what happened, and what's next for Peru.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after coup attempt; vice president sworn in
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested by security forces shortly after he attempted a coup and dissolved the country's Congress just hours before the country's right-wing Congress was set to vote on its third impeachment of the president. Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn into office shortly afterward, becoming...
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
Argentina court hands VP Cristina Kirchner 6-year jail term in graft case
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An Argentine court sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in jail and disqualified her from holding public office in a high-profile corruption case on Tuesday.
Peru’s president dissolves congress hours before impeachment vote
Announcement by Pedro Castillo prompted mass resignations and accusations of a coup d’état
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández convicted, sentenced in $1B fraud case
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina— Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency. A three-judge panel found the Peronist leader...
Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
Peru's president arrested after attempting to dissolve congress
Over the course of only a few hours today, Peru's president, Pedro Castillo, announced the installation of an emergency government and attempted to dissolve Congress and impose a curfew. This breathtaking pace of events happened just ahead of a third attempt by lawmakers to impeach him, a vote that went through rapidly this time, almost unanimously. Castillo has been in power for just over a year. But even in that short timeframe, the leftist president has proven to be deeply unpopular.
Peru has a new president after Pedro Castillo was removed for rebellion
Peru has a new president this morning. Authorities deposed and then detained the former president after he tried to dissolve the Congress there. Several things happened yesterday in the South American nation. President Pedro Castillo was facing impeachment. He suddenly went on television and said he was putting the Congress out of business. Lawmakers, security forces and the courts did not go along and removed him instead. Reporter Simeon Tegel has been covering Lima for years. He's there in the seaside capital where all this happened. Welcome to the program.
New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election
Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation.Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were calling for early elections in an indication of continued political rancor.Boluarte, who was elevated from vice president to replace leftist Pedro Castillo as the country's leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote, said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining...
Explainer-What happens to Peru's former president Castillo now?
LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru's former president Pedro Castillo was ousted from power on Wednesday in an impeachment vote after failing in his bid to stay in power by dissolving Congress.
German Coup Plot, China and Saudi Arabia, New Presidential Primary Calendar
Germany arrests dozens suspected of plotting a violent coup against the government. Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia. Democrats shake up the party's presidential primary calendar.
