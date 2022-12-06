ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner Gets 6 Years in $1B Corruption Case

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina’s current vice president and the country’s former president, was found guilty of fraud charges on Tuesday in a high-profile corruption case, with a three-judge panel ordering her to serve six years in prison. The sentence is considerably lower than the 12-year term that Argentine prosecutors sought, arguing that the alleged scheme, which was related to public construction contracts, had cost the government nearly $1 billion. The panel also handed Kirchner, a divisive figure who held presidential office twice between 2007 and 2015, a lifetime ban from public office. Both the prison term and the ban will effectively remain in limbo until Kirchner has exhausted her appeals, a process that is expected to take years. “This sentencing, my compatriots, is not one based on the laws of the constitution,” the politician said following the verdict. “This is a parallel state, a judicial mafia.” The 69-year-old, who was widely expected to explore another presidential bid next year, also swore fiercely that she planned to step back from politics, saying, “I won’t be a candidate for anything, not president, not senator. My name will not be on any ballot.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The Associated Press

Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in the history of the republic after hours of wrangling between the legislature and the departing president, who had tried to prevent an impeachment vote. Boluarte, a 60--year-old lawyer, called for a political truce and the installation of a national unity government. “What I ask for is a space, a time to rescue the country,” she said.
AFP

Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges

When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
World

Peru's whirlwind political drama: What comes next?

On Wednesday, Peruvians lived through a three-hour political drama when their president Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections. But his attempt to stay in power failed. Lawmakers rejected the decree and voted to replace Castillo with the vice president. Now, Castillo is in prison and Peru has its sixth new president in the last six years. Marco Werman speaks with Peruvian journalist and political analyst Andrea Moncada about the significance of what happened, and what's next for Peru.
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
PBS NewsHour

NPR

NPR

Peru has a new president after Pedro Castillo was removed for rebellion

Peru has a new president this morning. Authorities deposed and then detained the former president after he tried to dissolve the Congress there. Several things happened yesterday in the South American nation. President Pedro Castillo was facing impeachment. He suddenly went on television and said he was putting the Congress out of business. Lawmakers, security forces and the courts did not go along and removed him instead. Reporter Simeon Tegel has been covering Lima for years. He's there in the seaside capital where all this happened. Welcome to the program.
The Independent

New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election

Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation.Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were calling for early elections in an indication of continued political rancor.Boluarte, who was elevated from vice president to replace leftist Pedro Castillo as the country's leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote, said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining...

