ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fact check: No, legal form does not prove Fauci, DeSantis are in business together

By Molly Stellino, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2369kS_0jZbl8Hy00

The claim: Ron DeSantis and Anthony Fauci are in the diamond mining business together

A recent Facebook post claims Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Dr. Anthony Fauci are in business together.

The post includes what appears to be a screenshot of a Uniform Commercial Code-1 – or UCC-1 – form filed with the Florida Secretary of State. The form is typically used by creditors to establish potential rights to debtors' collateral. Fauci and DeSantis are listed as debtors on the form.

"Well what do you know DeSantis and Fauci own a diamond business together of all things!!!!!" reads the images attached to a Nov. 13 Facebook post ( direct link , archived link ).

A previous version of the claim garnered 90 likes on Instagram before it was deleted. An iteration that was shared on Twitter was retweeted more than 600 times.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

But this claim is false.

Representatives for DeSantis and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci is director, said the claim is baseless. Legal experts say the UCC-1 filing referenced in the posts is not valid and was not filed by any of the "debtor parties" listed in it.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the claim for comment.

UCC-1 form shown in post is null

Several of the parties mentioned in the post said the viral post is inaccurate. Bryan Griffin, DeSantis' press secretary said the claim was false in emails to USA TODAY. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases likewise said the claim is false in an email to USA TODAY.

Paul Michael Walters, the person who filed the UCC-1 form in the post, told USA TODAY in an email the posts are “total nonsense.”

Walters’ company listed in the form, The Paragon Diamonds, is not a diamond mining operation in Oklahoma and was dissolved about one year ago, he said. Walters said he named DeSantis and Fauci because he felt they were spreading misinformation "regarding the whole COVID-19 fiasco.”

Indeed, legal experts told PolitiFact and AP, outlets that also debunked the claim , the form is null because it’s not used for its intended purpose, and it fails to describe any collateral.

“This is a frivolous filing. It’s not what the form should be used for,” Lynn LoPucki , a professor at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law, told AP . “The claim doesn’t make any sense.”

A UCC-1 form is “a legal notice filed by creditors to publicly declare their rights to potentially obtain the personal properties of debtors who default on business loans they extend,” according to Investopedia , a financial media website.

Simply filing a UCC-1 doesn’t make it legally valid, a blog post from information services company Wolters Kwuler explains . The form must be authorized by the debtor to be lawful.

A 2019 report by the National Association of Secretaries of State said illegitimate financing statements are a growing problem for state offices that handle the documents, as well as the people targeted in the forms.

It says the filings are "often used as a retaliatory measure by government separatist group members, prison inmates and others looking to harass or intimidate public officials and corporations/lending institutions."

Fact check: Arizona law allows relatives, caregivers to deposit ballots for others

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that DeSantis and Fauci are in the diamond mining business together. Several parties listed in the form, including the filer, said the claim is false. Legal experts said the filing is null because it was misused. The company referenced in the post was not related to diamonds and no longer exists.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No, legal form does not prove Fauci, DeSantis are in business together

Comments / 53

impeach Brandon fjb
3d ago

lmfao now the false allegations on DeSantis he has no ties with Tony fauci and there has never been any question anywhere or any documents anywhere nice try

Reply(1)
50
Sanchez Roy
3d ago

Democrats starting the hit pieces. It's Tuesday the next election is for the presidency. So the far leftist start their fake news agenda so you won't pay attention to the Biden crime family unraveling through Hunters laptop 🤔

Reply(1)
33
Goober Mcclure
3d ago

this isn't democrats trying to start lying again is it? diverting attention from themselves and blaming others for crimes their always guilty of. ..well that's the democratic way

Reply(1)
16
Related
Daily Mail

Fauci's farewell goes off the rails: White House shuts down reporters asking Biden's retiring adviser about COVID origins - as he suggests Americans get tested and boosted before Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci made his final appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, triggering chaotic scenes as reporters bombarded him with questions about the origins of COVID-19. He delivered a message to Americans to get booster vaccines and reflected on his time as one of the country's top...
Daily Mail

Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
FLORIDA STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
The List

What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy