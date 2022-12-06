Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball at Maine Thursday, Host FDU Sunday
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (5-4) will seek to start a new win streak when it travels to Anna DeWolfe's neck of the woods, at Maine (3-6) on Thursday night at 7 p.m. before returning to host Fairleigh Dickinson (7-2) on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader with the men's squad.
Defense, Clutch Shots Help Lead Women's Basketball to Win at Maine
Orono, Maine – It was fitting that senior guard Anna DeWolfe would cement her team's six-point victory, 57-51, at Maine on Thursday night in front of roughly 40 family and friends with a pair of free throws, capping off a 16-point effort in her first collegiate game in her home state. With the win, the Rams improve to 6-4.
Fordham Athletics Hosts Historic Giving Tuesday
BRONX, N.Y.- The Fordham Athletic Department enjoyed a record-setting Giving Tuesday in 2022, raising more than $365,000 to help support the Rams' 22 varsity programs. "Year after year, I continue to be amazed by the support of our loyal donors," said Director of Athletics Ed Kull. "The fact that we were able to raise a record-setting amount of money in the current economic climate is a testament to the steadfast dedication shown by our donors toward our student-athletes and coaches. Days like this make me proud to be a Ram."
Late Surge Pushes Men's Basketball Past Wagner, 72-59
BRONX, N.Y.- Trailing by four with just under 10 minutes to play, the Fordham men's basketball team closed Tuesday's contest with Wagner on a 30-13 run, pulling away from the Seahawks, 72-59, at the Rose Hill Gym. With the win, Fordham improved to 9-1 on the season, including a perfect...
