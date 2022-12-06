BRONX, N.Y.- The Fordham Athletic Department enjoyed a record-setting Giving Tuesday in 2022, raising more than $365,000 to help support the Rams' 22 varsity programs. "Year after year, I continue to be amazed by the support of our loyal donors," said Director of Athletics Ed Kull. "The fact that we were able to raise a record-setting amount of money in the current economic climate is a testament to the steadfast dedication shown by our donors toward our student-athletes and coaches. Days like this make me proud to be a Ram."

