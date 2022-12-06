Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer Named Walter Camp First-Team All-American
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sixth-year graduate senior punter Bryce Baringer has been named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. This is the 133rd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 131 FBS head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team. The Walter Camp All-America Team was announced Thursday night on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU needs players to improve
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I don’t think it is all that bad Michigan State’s football team didn’t land a bowl bid with a 5-7 record. The game would have been virtually meaningless, plus the fact it would take MSU’s coaches off the recruiting trail. MSU needs players, lots of them, to improve for next season and I think it is vastly more important for the MSU staff to scatter far and wide and hunt down players who can help next season rather than prepapare for a bowl game against an undermanned opponent in a game with virtually no interest to the public whatsoever.
Why Penn State’s loss to Michigan State is a reminder that there is work to be done
The NIttany Lions still need to improve to be the team they want to be.
Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: Another Lion DL enters
College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
Izzo, Shrewsberry On In-Game Meeting At Midcourt
The Michigan State and Penn State coaches approached one other on the sideline DURING the game between the two teams. What was going on?
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
dkpittsburghsports.com
Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along
ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after weekend wins over Rider, Lehigh
The top five remains the same in the poll released Tuesday.
What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State
Notable quotes from several Utes in regards to the Rose Bowl vs Penn State.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Signs Transfer Moriah Murray
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball has signed Drexel transfer Moriah Murray, Lady Lions head coach Carolyn Kieger announced Wednesday. A member of the Dragons' 2022 recruiting class, Murray never suited up for the Philadelphia school and will enroll at Penn State at the upcoming spring semester with four years of eligibility starting with the 2023-24 season.
saturdaytradition.com
John Beilein, former Michigan hoops coach, explains what makes this year's football team special
John Beilein went on social media Tuesday to give his best regards to the Michigan football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff. Beilein coached Michigan basketball from 2007-2019. Michigan made it into the Playoff after beating Purdue in the B1G Championship. The Wolverines will be facing TCU...
State College wrestling’s early lead not enough in narrow loss to Shikellamy
The Little Lions collected 6 bonus-point victories.
Penn State portal update: Nittany Lions targeting several transfer wide receivers
Penn State has reason for optimism next year. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, a possible top-10 pick in the NFL draft, is coming back. True freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen totaled 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in their debut season. And five-star phenom Drew Allar is set to take the reins at quarterback.
