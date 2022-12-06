ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer Named Walter Camp First-Team All-American

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sixth-year graduate senior punter Bryce Baringer has been named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. This is the 133rd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 131 FBS head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team. The Walter Camp All-America Team was announced Thursday night on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
EAST LANSING, MI
PennLive.com

Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU needs players to improve

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I don’t think it is all that bad Michigan State’s football team didn’t land a bowl bid with a 5-7 record. The game would have been virtually meaningless, plus the fact it would take MSU’s coaches off the recruiting trail. MSU needs players, lots of them, to improve for next season and I think it is vastly more important for the MSU staff to scatter far and wide and hunt down players who can help next season rather than prepapare for a bowl game against an undermanned opponent in a game with virtually no interest to the public whatsoever.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: Another Lion DL enters

College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
dkpittsburghsports.com

Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along

ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Signs Transfer Moriah Murray

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball has signed Drexel transfer Moriah Murray, Lady Lions head coach Carolyn Kieger announced Wednesday. A member of the Dragons' 2022 recruiting class, Murray never suited up for the Philadelphia school and will enroll at Penn State at the upcoming spring semester with four years of eligibility starting with the 2023-24 season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

