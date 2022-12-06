Read full article on original website
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Close Road Swing at Massachusetts
AMHERST, Mass. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team will finish off its three-game road trip in Amherst to take on in-state rival Massachusetts for their annual Kennedy Cup clash. KENNEDY CUP. The Kennedy Cup was established in the fall of 2018 and is awarded annually to the university with...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Cruise to 60-47 Victory Over Central Connecticut
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (1-7, 0-0 AE) cruised to a 60-47 victory over the Central Connecticut Blue Devils (2-6, 0-0 NEC) in front of an energetic crowd at the Costello Athletic Center on Wednesday night. Sophomore Ivory Finley (Minneapolis, Minn.) scored a career-high 18...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Host Central Connecticut in Midweek Matchup
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (0-7, 0-0 AE) returns home in search of its first win of the season as the River Hawks host Central Connecticut (2-5, 0-0 NEC) on Wednesday night. Tip-off is slated for 6;00 p.m. at the Costello Athletic Center. December 7...
umlconnector.com
How trash runs at UMass Lowell
(Photo courtesy of Experience Life) Have you ever wondered if the trash and recycling at UMass Lowell is separated before being sent to different facilities? If so, you are not the only one. This question does not have one simple answer. “There’s lots of parts to it,” says Assistant Director...
leominsterchamp.com
Miguel “Mickey” Guzmán of Leominster honored with 2022 Latinx Excellence on the Hill Award
LEOMINSTER — Miguel “Mickey” Guzmán of Leominster was honored with a 2022 Latinx Excellence on the Hill Award by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. State Rep. Natalie Higgins recommended Guzmán for this recognition, and he was celebrated with 41 Latinx residents across the Commonwealth for their outstanding contributions to their communities.
The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts
One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
umlconnector.com
Lowell fires and their impacts on the environment
(Photo courtesy of WCVB 5 Boston) In 2021, there was a major multi-house fire in Lowell on Clare Street, pictured here. On November 9th, 2022, a fire burned down an auto body shop in Lowell. The fire released a lot of smoke into the air as it completely burned down the old building the autobody shop was in. According to an article published by Firefighter Nation titled “Fire Destroys Lowell (MA) Auto Body Shop”, the article states “People from all over the city, and as far away as Salem, N.H., reported on social media that they could see the heavy smoke rising from the burning structure.” Firefighter crews that were on-site used tons of water to douse out the flames that were out of control initially. According to an article published by Boston 25 Local News titled “Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to a pile of charred debris”. The article quotes Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron by saying, “’The pump trucks that are in operation, they’re basically maxed out, we pulled just about every line we could, grabbed from most of the area hydrants.”
Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence Receive State Grants to Stem Youth Gang Violence
Haverhill and Methuen will share nearly $300,000, while Lawrence will receive $250,000 to combat youth violence. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded the Sen. Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative grants to 15 cities across the Commonwealth. According to the state, the money “supports regional and multi-disciplinary approaches to youth violence intervention, prevention, enforcement, prosecution and reintegration services.” It is targeted to youth between the ages of 10 and 24 living in a community identified as “a hot-spot and who are at-risk or high-risk of gang involvement.”
Soccer fans close 1-A with World Cup celebrations
REVERE - Soccer fans celebrated in the streets of Revere after Morocco beat Spain in the World Cup on Tuesday.Dozens of people gathered on Route 1-A to celebrate, forcing state police to shut down the area to traffic.This is the first time Morocco will advance to the quarter-finals. The streets were closed for about an hour.
nhmagazine.com
A Beef Apart: Kelly’s Roast Beef Expands into New Hampshire
As an editor at New Hampshire Magazine, I get emails. A lot of emails. Those emails range in importance, from company meeting updates to wildly misspelled spam to Granite State businesses hoping for coverage and everything in between. And just a few weeks ago, I got an email that caught my eye like a diamond in the rough — or in this case, a roast beef in the rough, glistening between Adobe Creative Cloud ads and Microsoft Teams updates. It was a personal letter from Kelly’s Roast Beef in Salem, New Hampshire, inviting me to a luncheon celebrating their grand opening. A roast beef ribbon cutting, as it were, coronating the king of fast-food Massachusetts sandwiches in a new state. And maybe this is just a technicality — Salem, New Hampshire does border Massachusetts, after all — but I don’t care. Technicalities matter. Roast beef matters. And Kelly’s — a Bay State staple deciding after more than 70 years of meaty business to spread its wings and expand its reach across state lines — matters. I was in.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Mass. Gaming Commission approves sports betting at Encore Boston Harbor
EVERETT - Sports betting is coming to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved the casino for a sports wagering license on Thursday afternoon. It is the first sports betting license the commission has approved. The casino said "Boston's Sportsbook" will open in early 2023. Encore Boston Harbor must now obtain a certificate of operations and other conditions before bets can be made. The MGC set a goal to launch retail sports wagering at the three casinos in the state in January.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
NECN
Manchester Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in New Hampshire & Mass.
A Manchester man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, 48, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
Two-Alarm Portland Street, Haverhill, Fire Displaces Seven; Cause May be Wood Stove
Four adults and three children were displaced late Monday afternoon when a fire broke out at a single-family home on Portland Street in Haverhill. The fire, which went to two alarms, was reported at 5:18 p.m., at 26 Portland St. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said arriving firefighters found flames on the first floor, which penetrated into the wall, and smoke on the second. As a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Link called a second alarm, bringing in another ladder truck and mutual aid from Lawrence, Georgetown and Groveland. The fire was contained by 6 p.m.
NECN
Oyster Farmer Discovers Body on Bank of River in New Hampshire
A body was found Monday by an oyster farmer in Durham, New Hampshire, according to the state's Department of Safety. Local emergency agencies got a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Monday that the local oyster farmer discovered a body on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham, according to the New Hampshire DOS.
Developer Drops Three Units From Lake Street/Mohawk Trail Housing Plans and Wins Approval
After being denied his request last week to construct a dozen single-family homes on 25 acres of land at Lake Street and the Mohawk Trail, Haverhill city councilors Tuesday gave a thumbs up to Aaron Orso of Cedar Crest Development after he dropped three houses. As only WHAV reported at...
wgbh.org
Mass. Gaming Commission raises red flags over Barstool Sports’ ties to sports betting applicant
Members of the state gaming commission are raising red flags about the connections between the owners of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, which is applying for a sports betting license, and Barstool Sports. Massachusetts lawmakers approved legislation to legalize sports betting earlier this year, and regulators hope to make such...
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
