(Photo courtesy of WCVB 5 Boston) In 2021, there was a major multi-house fire in Lowell on Clare Street, pictured here. On November 9th, 2022, a fire burned down an auto body shop in Lowell. The fire released a lot of smoke into the air as it completely burned down the old building the autobody shop was in. According to an article published by Firefighter Nation titled “Fire Destroys Lowell (MA) Auto Body Shop”, the article states “People from all over the city, and as far away as Salem, N.H., reported on social media that they could see the heavy smoke rising from the burning structure.” Firefighter crews that were on-site used tons of water to douse out the flames that were out of control initially. According to an article published by Boston 25 Local News titled “Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to a pile of charred debris”. The article quotes Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron by saying, “’The pump trucks that are in operation, they’re basically maxed out, we pulled just about every line we could, grabbed from most of the area hydrants.”

LOWELL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO