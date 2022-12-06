ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Top six spots remain unchanged (Dec. 6)

By Dan Dickau, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ok0ln_0jZbkZc300

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Garfield received the most first-place votes with five, No. 2 O'Dea received two and No. 3 Mount Spokane received one.

MORE COACHES POLLS: 1A | 2A | 4A

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 3A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Dec. 6):

CLASS 3A COACHES POLL

1. Garfield 75 (5)

Record: 1-0

2. O'Dea 71 (2)

Record: 2-0

3. Mount Spokane 63 (1)

Record: 1-0

4. Rainier Beach 44

Record: 0-1

5. Eastside Catholic 42

Record: 1-0

6. Seattle Prep 41

Record: 1-0

7. Auburn 37

Record: 4-0

8. Gig Harbor 31

Record: 2-0

9. Bellevue 14

Record: 1-0

10. Timberline 8

Record: 0-1

Others receiving votes: Mountain View, Silas, Lincoln (Tacoma), Kennewick, Mount Vernon

Voting 3A coaches: Allen Thomas (Timberline), David Wagenblast (Mount Spokane), Nalin Sood (Mountlake Terrace), Ryan Hansen (Auburn), Bradyn Leyde (Kennewick), JC Alexander (Mountain View), Brett Henry (Evergreen-Vancouver), Luke Jordan (Mead)

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 2

The second edition of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 is out and we have a few changes. River Ridge out of Class 6A has taken over the No. 1 spot after taking down Brookwood last week. We also have some newcomers to this week's rankings, including Campbell, North Paulding and ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Florida Football Class 1R State Championship Preview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- If you're looking for one of the most competitive and quite possibly intriguing state championship games taking place in the 850, this 1-Rural contest might be for you.  Yes, the small school classification may be providing the best football to catch of the three days at ...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy