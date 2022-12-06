Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley
The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market
In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
Mint opens new location
Mint Cannabis celebrated the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17 and Northern Ave. in November. “Since our inception in 2016, we have been on a smart, steady growth trajectory in Arizona,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis. “We plan to continue to grow and expand our brand. We hope to broaden our footprint by opening additional dispensaries in the state during the next few years.”
This Arizona chocolate shop just got named 1 of the best in the U.S. Here's what to order
Phoenix keeps sparking national attention to its restaurants and food scene, and now a popular chocolate shop is getting in on the action. Tasting Table has featured Zak's Chocolate Shop in Scottsdale on its list of best chocolatiers in the U.S. Making the list is no small feat — it includes master pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres, aka Mr. Chocolate, in New York and luxury chocolate maker Vosges in Chicago.
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country
A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights returns, here’s what you need to know
After a five-year hiatus, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back. Here's what to know about this East Valley tradition.
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (December 5-11)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we’re featuring retro-sounding guitar acts. The trio, who have been going strong for over four decades, has been credited with giving the psychobilly genre its flair. On the other hand, the band’s fans are considered responsible for inventing slam dancing, so make sure you’ve dressed appropriately for this show. 8 p.m., $15-20, The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 602-296-7013, therebellounge.com.
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
Free dental care available to 1,800 patients at Phoenix arena this weekend
PHOENIX – Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will become the state’s largest free dental clinic this weekend, with the capacity to provide care for 1,800 patients in need. The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
City of Phoenix needs lifeguards, ups incentive to $3000 for certification
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is looking for lifeguards and is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus to boost its 2023 Certified Aquatics Staff. The city offered $2,500 for the prior swimming season. Anyone interested is encouraged to get certified now before interviewing starts in March.
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
