Maryland State

MassLive.com

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo: 2 great offers for NFL Week 14

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors remain eligible for our Caesars Sportsbook promo code in Maryland this weekend. Thanks to code MASSLIVEPICS, players can...
MARYLAND STATE
BetMGM Ohio bonus code unlocks $200 offer for early sign-up

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective Ohio sports bettors still have time to activate our BetMGM Ohio bonus code for a sizable bonus. Any player...
OHIO STATE
NFL Week 14 Best Bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 14 is loaded with enticing matchups, and there’s no shortage of betting value to be found with Sunday’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for the Bruins (8-2), who last week opened Pac-12 play with a pair of wins. Clark’s points were one off his career high. Clark dunked twice off his own steals to highlight the big run that put the game away. The Bruins stretched their nine-point halftime lead to a 61-35 advantage. Jaquez added six points in the spurt. Denver (8-3) has six players who average double figures. Touko Tainamo scored 16 points as one of two starters in foul trouble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics vs Warriors Picks & Best Bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Boston Celtics travel to Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors as 2.5-point favorites on Saturday night at...
BOSTON, MA
