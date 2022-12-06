LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for the Bruins (8-2), who last week opened Pac-12 play with a pair of wins. Clark’s points were one off his career high. Clark dunked twice off his own steals to highlight the big run that put the game away. The Bruins stretched their nine-point halftime lead to a 61-35 advantage. Jaquez added six points in the spurt. Denver (8-3) has six players who average double figures. Touko Tainamo scored 16 points as one of two starters in foul trouble.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO