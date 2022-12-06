Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Candlelight vigil; honor victims of violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance will be holding a Candlelight vigil to honor and remember those who have been victims of violence in Milwaukee on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Brown Deer Event Center. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward homicide, former firefighter found not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 2020. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andra Nicholson, were at Site 1A when they got into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake deaths; mother, daughter identified
MILWAUKEE - After a car was pulled from Northridge Lake on Thursday, Dec. 8, a family member has identified the woman and child found inside. Keonta Boose, the child's grandmother, identified the two as mother and daughter Khaliah Brister, 25, and Tyrielle Jefferson, 7. Boose called Tyrielle her princess. "She...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toy drive in Jackson girl's memory benefits Children's Wisconsin
JACKSON, Wis. - Giving back through grief, the family of a little girl who lost her life after a trip to the dentist is honoring her memory. Inside the Hampel house in Jackson, the memory of that girl, Jocelyn Hampel, is all around. "Every ornament was sent by someone who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighter shot man after fight over 'basketball'; found not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andre Nicholson were at Site 1A when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Pettway-Marney...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old woman is dead, and another is injured following a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Officials said the vehicle was speeding northbound on 91st when the car drove off the road, striking a tree. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man gets 32 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty in October; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year. White was also sentenced...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee while delivering mail
MILWAUKEE - A postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side while delivering mail Friday, Dec. 9, according to police. The shooting happened near 65th and Lancaster around 6 p.m. Police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man who died at the scene. He had 18 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Hampton Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was shot in the leg as he sat in his bedroom. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker shot, killed in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police said a postal worker was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster on the city's north side. He was delivering mail at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal street racing crash, Milaukee man gets 10 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a street racing crash killed two people in 2021. A jury found 26-year-old Michael Howard guilty of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman dead near 19th and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake deaths; mother, daughter found in submerged car
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found in a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. Family members have identified the two for FOX6 News as Khaliah Brister and Tyrielle Jefferson. The car broke through the snow fence off...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty fragrance theft, 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $2,180 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Nov. 28. Police said a man and a woman worked together to steal the fragrances, which were concealed in a reusable bag. The suspects left...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown house fire, 3 dead
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Three people are dead after a Watertown house fire Friday, Dec. 9. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked that fire, which started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. "The fire department was here very, very quickly," said Morgan, a neighbor. The quiet block near 2nd and...
