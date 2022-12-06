Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Nephew with gun arrested after attempting to take Villager to hospital
A nephew with a gun was arrested after he was found with a gun at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. Justin Todd Shettleroe, 39, of Archer, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Dustin Drive on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.
villages-news.com
Former Lady Lake police union official arrested on DUI charge in The Villages
A former Lady Lake police union official was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages. Gregory Wayne House, 59, who previously served as president of the Lady Lake Fraternal Order of Police was trying to get into his vehicle in the wee hours Friday at the Applebee’s restaurant. House was being blocked from entry into his vehicle by the restaurant’s manager. It was apparent House had been drinking. A ride home was arranged for House, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested while riding motorcycle with plate that expired in 2007
A Summerfield man was arrested while riding a motorcycle with a license plate that expired in 2007. Jason Michael Nuss, 43, Summerfield, was riding the motorcycle in the wee hours Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 when he was pulled over for the expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid
One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List. Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartments resident arrested on DUI charge after crash
A Lake Sumter Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on County Road 466. Patrick James Smith, 38, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he rear-ended a sport utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A caller who witnessed the crash dialed 911.
villages-news.com
Villager back in jail after attack on elderly local church officials
A Villager is back in jail after an alleged attack on elderly local church officials. Douglas Keith Mussey, 74, of the Village of St. Charles was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He was booked there early Thursday morning on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to answer to a felony charge of battery.
WCJB
Authorities search for suspect after Toys-for-Tots donation box stolen from store
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run Toys-for-Tots say someone stole a donation box with as much as $800 from a store in Marion County. On the security video, a white male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s approaches the check out register at the Dollar General on southeast Hwy-484 in Belleview.
Wrong-way driver in crash that killed motorcyclist believed to be Orange County corrections officer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is still in mourning after a 60-year-old husband and father was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week. A wrong-way driver in a BMW struck the motorcyclist on State Road 520 then ran from the scene. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 60-year-old Paulo Carvalho.
villages-news.com
Villager with history of shoplifting arrests lands back behind bars
A Villager with a history of shoplifting arrests has landed back behind bars. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after a judge revoked her bond. The Virginia native was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s...
WCJB
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Silver Springs Boulevard
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early morning crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard left a pedestrian with critical injuries according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers say a vehicle headed west on East Silver Springs Boulevard hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 4 a.m. The crash happened near the Appleton Museum.
WCJB
Brooksville man arrested after being accused of defrauding Dunnellon city officials
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon police say Glenn Staub, 65, from Brooksville tried to defraud the city. Officers say a deal was made between Dunnellon officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at city beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and was paid a deposit of...
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car
A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
villages-news.com
Former Lady Lake police chief settles age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000
A former Lady Lake police chief has settled an age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000. Chris McKinstry stepped down in late 2018 as chief of police in Lady Lake after nearly seven years in the position. In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, McKinstry claimed that Town Manager Kris Kollgaard was behind the ouster. She retired in October 2020 under pressure from the town commission as a result of McKinstry’s abrupt departure.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign
A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign. Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
