Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
20 students sick after eating lunch during field trip in Peoria
Phoenix Mercury executive weighs in on what's next for Brittney Griner. After being freed from Russian custody, Brittney Griner flew to Texas for evaluation but her future in basketball in unclear. We help a Valley man get his $500 Harley-Davidson gift card fixed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On Your...
4 Liv Generations facilities sold for $255M
A major player in the Valley’s network of independent-assisted living communities has pulled out of that industry to focus solely on traditional multifamily complexes. Liv Communities sold four Liv Generations senior complexes in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Phoenix and Scottsdale to Clearwater Living of Newport Beach, California, in a $255 million transaction earlier this month, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
Local Brunch Concept, Over Easy, Details Three New Valley Locations
Founded by celebrity Chef Aaron May and featured on numerous tv shows and best-of lists, Over Easy is poised to take the country by storm when its franchise campaign truly gets underway.
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
Owner of Mesa shoe store found dead
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for the suspect who killed the owner of a downtown shoe repair shop on Tuesday. Jesus De La Rosa, the owner of Lamb's Boot Repair, was found dead inside his business and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The shop is located near Country Club Drive and Main Street.
Former Chandler Star Jacob Conover Transfers to ASU
One of the winningest quarterbacks in Arizona high school football histry is coming home. Former Chandler and BYU quarterback Jacob Conover announced on Wednesday he is transferring to Arizona State. He will reunite with his high school head coach Shaun Aguano. Conover was an Elite 11 quarterback in 2018 and...
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
