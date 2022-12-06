ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

20 students sick after eating lunch during field trip in Peoria

Phoenix Mercury executive weighs in on what's next for Brittney Griner. After being freed from Russian custody, Brittney Griner flew to Texas for evaluation but her future in basketball in unclear. We help a Valley man get his $500 Harley-Davidson gift card fixed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On Your...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

4 Liv Generations facilities sold for $255M

A major player in the Valley’s network of independent-assisted living communities has pulled out of that industry to focus solely on traditional multifamily complexes. Liv Communities sold four Liv Generations senior complexes in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Phoenix and Scottsdale to Clearwater Living of Newport Beach, California, in a $255 million transaction earlier this month, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Owner of Mesa shoe store found dead

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for the suspect who killed the owner of a downtown shoe repair shop on Tuesday. Jesus De La Rosa, the owner of Lamb's Boot Repair, was found dead inside his business and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The shop is located near Country Club Drive and Main Street.
MESA, AZ
sports360az.com

Former Chandler Star Jacob Conover Transfers to ASU

One of the winningest quarterbacks in Arizona high school football histry is coming home. Former Chandler and BYU quarterback Jacob Conover announced on Wednesday he is transferring to Arizona State. He will reunite with his high school head coach Shaun Aguano. Conover was an Elite 11 quarterback in 2018 and...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy