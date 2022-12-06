ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

NXT Level Up Results (12/9): Sol Ruca Faces Valentina Feroz

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on December 9. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on December 6. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (12/9) Odyssey Jones def. Damon Kemp. Sol Ruca def....
ORLANDO, FL
Apollo Crews: Returning To NXT Has Been A Fun Ride, Winning The Title Would Be The Icing On The Cake

Apollo Crews discusses his return to NXT and previous his title match against Bron Breakker. Crews debuted on NXT in 2015 and had a relatively short run on the brand before he was called up to the main roster in 2016. Over the next few years, he competed on Raw and SmackDown at different points, and he won both the WWE United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.
