humboldtsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Another exciting day of action for local teams
The Fortuna Huskies enjoyed a statement win at the Arcata tournament on Friday night, knocking off the host school for the first time in four years. The Huskies won 69-49 to advance to Saturday’s championship game, where they will play Piner after the Prospectors defeated McKinleyville 68-52 in the other semifinal earlier in the evening.
humboldtsports.com
Loggers and Wildcats win their tourney openers
The Eureka and Ferndale girls basketball teams each won their respective tournament openers on Thursday night. The Loggers made it three straight wins with a 53-20 victory over Pittsburg in a late-night game at the Maria Carrillo tournament in Santa Rosa. With the win, Eureka improved to 6-1 on the...
humboldtsports.com
Hard-working Huskies have some depth and plenty of weapons
By Ray Hamill — A strong offseason has the Fortuna Huskies nicely poised to challenge for a Big 5 championship this winter. A 67-46 win over Red Bluff at the Arcata tournament on Thursday night lifted the Huskies to 5-2 on the season, and this year’s team appears to have plenty of depth.
humboldtsports.com
Panthers overcome poor shooting to top Enterprise
By Ray Hamill — The Panthers overcame a poor night shooting the ball to pull out an opening-day victory over Enterprise at the Arcata boys basketball tournament on Thursday. The McKinleyville boys shot just 33 percent, but maintained their fast start to the season and improved to 4-1 with the 45-39 victory.
humboldtsports.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Redwoods, Cal Poly Humboldt women both lose
The College of the Redwoods women fell 71-66 at home to Napa Valley in basketball on Thursday afternoon. Rachel Valdez scored a team-high 16 points in the loss, as the Corsairs dropped to 4-7 on the season. Kathryce Danzuka added 14 points in the loss, while teammate Kallie Schoembachler chipped...
humboldtsports.com
Jacks rugby to play in national semifinal on Friday
By Ray Hamill — The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby team will play in a national semifinal on Friday, as the Jacks inch closer to a first-ever national championship in the sport. Humboldt qualified for the NCR Small Schools final four in Houston after winning the West Regional...
humboldtsports.com
Back with a bang, Bell victorious at Bellator 289
Cass Bell ended a three-year wait on Friday, getting his first win in the MMA cage since December 2019. The Arcata-based professional fighter won a split decision in a bantamweight showdown against Jared Scoggins on his return to action at Bellator 289 in Connecticut. It was his first fight since...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
kymkemp.com
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
North Coast Journal
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt
Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Video shows mountain lion drag border collie from Northern California home
Some Sonoma County, California residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border […]
North Coast Journal
Bob's Footlong's Comeback
After 72 years in business, Bob’s Footlong, beloved hot dog haunt of teens and truckers alike, shut its doors November of 2021. But like the chili stains on a shirtfront, it seems it wasn’t gone for good. Jessica and Daniel Milich have bought the business, are now, keys in hand, hiring staff and readying to reopen the shop in early January. You can almost smell the chili.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
kymkemp.com
Titlow Hill Receives Three Inches of New Snow
Humboldt County issued a Road Conditions advisory stating that there is three inches of new snow on Titlow Hill. The road remains open at this time. It is recommended that travelers carry chains in the area due to heavy snow.
North Coast Journal
Commercial Crab Season Delayed
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt Honey Resurrected
The iconic ‘Humboldt Honey’ image depicting a woman in layers of clothing, Birkenstock sandals, and headscarf was created by Ingrid Hart, a Humboldt State journalism major, back in 1983. High Times writer and local woman, Sharon Letts, interviewed Hart about the history of the ‘Humboldt Honey’ as Hart gears up to reprint the iconic poster at the beginning of 2023.
North Coast Journal
Holiday Parades Set to Roll
Humboldt, you don't have to put on the red (and green) lights, but when you do, it's a beautiful thing! This weekend, folks, bundle up, grab your cocoa and kids, and get ready to holler, “Happy holidays!” to the passing cars, trucks, trailers and boats all lit up for Christmas. First up, it’s the Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade happening Friday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. starting at Redwood Village Shopping Center in Fortuna during Fortuna's Holiday Open House event from 5 to 8 p.m. Then it’s the annual holiday honkfest, Rex and Friends Truckers' Christmas Parade, chugging along the streets of Eureka on Saturday, Dec. 10, leaving Redwood Acres Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 11, cast your net to catch the Trinidad Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m. in Trinidad; lighted fishing boats on trailers make their way through town while Santa and his elves hand out candy canes, and Bandemonium and the Cal Poly Humboldt Marching Lumberjacks bring the festive tunes. Don’t get strung out if you can’t make it to any of this weekend’s parades. Ferndale’s Lighted Tractor Parade is next Sunday, Dec. 18 at from 5 to 7 p.m. on Main Street (free).
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Reopened] Northbound 101 Completely Shut Down; Driver Trapped After Tree Falls on Vehicle Near Loleta
About 6 p.m., a tree fell onto a vehicle on Hwy 101 just north of the Bear River exit. Northbound 101 is completely blocked. Three vehicles are involved in the crash, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page. One person is trapped and more may be injured according to first reports.
mendofever.com
Female Threatened Male With A Knife, Two Vehicles Parked Near Gas Pumps – Ukiah Police Logs 12.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
