Potter Valley, CA

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Another exciting day of action for local teams

The Fortuna Huskies enjoyed a statement win at the Arcata tournament on Friday night, knocking off the host school for the first time in four years. The Huskies won 69-49 to advance to Saturday’s championship game, where they will play Piner after the Prospectors defeated McKinleyville 68-52 in the other semifinal earlier in the evening.
ARCATA, CA
Loggers and Wildcats win their tourney openers

The Eureka and Ferndale girls basketball teams each won their respective tournament openers on Thursday night. The Loggers made it three straight wins with a 53-20 victory over Pittsburg in a late-night game at the Maria Carrillo tournament in Santa Rosa. With the win, Eureka improved to 6-1 on the...
FERNDALE, CA
Hard-working Huskies have some depth and plenty of weapons

By Ray Hamill — A strong offseason has the Fortuna Huskies nicely poised to challenge for a Big 5 championship this winter. A 67-46 win over Red Bluff at the Arcata tournament on Thursday night lifted the Huskies to 5-2 on the season, and this year’s team appears to have plenty of depth.
FORTUNA, CA
Panthers overcome poor shooting to top Enterprise

By Ray Hamill — The Panthers overcame a poor night shooting the ball to pull out an opening-day victory over Enterprise at the Arcata boys basketball tournament on Thursday. The McKinleyville boys shot just 33 percent, but maintained their fast start to the season and improved to 4-1 with the 45-39 victory.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Redwoods, Cal Poly Humboldt women both lose

The College of the Redwoods women fell 71-66 at home to Napa Valley in basketball on Thursday afternoon. Rachel Valdez scored a team-high 16 points in the loss, as the Corsairs dropped to 4-7 on the season. Kathryce Danzuka added 14 points in the loss, while teammate Kallie Schoembachler chipped...
EUREKA, CA
Jacks rugby to play in national semifinal on Friday

By Ray Hamill — The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby team will play in a national semifinal on Friday, as the Jacks inch closer to a first-ever national championship in the sport. Humboldt qualified for the NCR Small Schools final four in Houston after winning the West Regional...
HUMBOLDT, IA
Back with a bang, Bell victorious at Bellator 289

Cass Bell ended a three-year wait on Friday, getting his first win in the MMA cage since December 2019. The Arcata-based professional fighter won a split decision in a bantamweight showdown against Jared Scoggins on his return to action at Bellator 289 in Connecticut. It was his first fight since...
ARCATA, CA
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted

Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg

Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
EUREKA, CA
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt

Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Bob's Footlong's Comeback

After 72 years in business, Bob’s Footlong, beloved hot dog haunt of teens and truckers alike, shut its doors November of 2021. But like the chili stains on a shirtfront, it seems it wasn’t gone for good. Jessica and Daniel Milich have bought the business, are now, keys in hand, hiring staff and readying to reopen the shop in early January. You can almost smell the chili.
FORTUNA, CA
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022

Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
OROVILLE, CA
Commercial Crab Season Delayed

The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
The Humboldt Honey Resurrected

The iconic ‘Humboldt Honey’ image depicting a woman in layers of clothing, Birkenstock sandals, and headscarf was created by Ingrid Hart, a Humboldt State journalism major, back in 1983. High Times writer and local woman, Sharon Letts, interviewed Hart about the history of the ‘Humboldt Honey’ as Hart gears up to reprint the iconic poster at the beginning of 2023.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Holiday Parades Set to Roll

Humboldt, you don't have to put on the red (and green) lights, but when you do, it's a beautiful thing! This weekend, folks, bundle up, grab your cocoa and kids, and get ready to holler, “Happy holidays!” to the passing cars, trucks, trailers and boats all lit up for Christmas. First up, it’s the Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade happening Friday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. starting at Redwood Village Shopping Center in Fortuna during Fortuna's Holiday Open House event from 5 to 8 p.m. Then it’s the annual holiday honkfest, Rex and Friends Truckers' Christmas Parade, chugging along the streets of Eureka on Saturday, Dec. 10, leaving Redwood Acres Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 11, cast your net to catch the Trinidad Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m. in Trinidad; lighted fishing boats on trailers make their way through town while Santa and his elves hand out candy canes, and Bandemonium and the Cal Poly Humboldt Marching Lumberjacks bring the festive tunes. Don’t get strung out if you can’t make it to any of this weekend’s parades. Ferndale’s Lighted Tractor Parade is next Sunday, Dec. 18 at from 5 to 7 p.m. on Main Street (free).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

